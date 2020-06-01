Rick's Six: Davenport requesting residents stay home after unrest Sunday night

There have been reports of windows broken at JC Penney and Von Maur at NorthPark Mall, as well as a pawn shop on Division Street. There also have been reports of shots fired around the city.

Police on Sunday night and early Monday raced from shopping center to shopping center in the Quad-Cities, trying to break up crowds gathered in response to protests across the nation.

A large crowd had gathered about 10:45 p.m. in the area of Northpark Mall, and people, mostly in vehicles, were shouting at officers.

One gathering was dispersed in the area of the Olive Garden at Northpark Mall, and then police were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 5511 Elmore Ave., for a report of broken glass. A gathering grew in the area of Hobby Lobby, while more officers arrived.

Later, groups of people headed to Walmart on Elmore Avenue, back to Northpark Mall and later to the Walmart on West Kimberly Road, where scanner traffic reported a gunshot victim. Officers also spent part of the evening in the parking lot at the Village Shopping Center, 902 W. Kimberly Road.