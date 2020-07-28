Rick's Six: Davenport school board favors waiver, Pritzker touts face coverings, and Rock Island shoots down earlier closing time for bars

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at more milder temps and humidity today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny with temps in mid-80s
Today will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Wednesday bring a slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday night there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Workers will be performing bridge inspections this week on the Centennial Bridge which will bring lane closures. Today lane closures will be installed on Illinois-bound traffic. The Iowa-bound lane closures will be closed Wednesday through Friday. Lane closures will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
2. Davenport school board largely supports seeking waiver to allow fully virtual classes
The Davenport Community School District board largely supported the idea of requesting a state waiver that would allow students to learn fully online at the start of the school year.
On July 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa school districts must choose traditional classroom instruction or a mixed online/traditional model with at least 50% classroom instruction when classes resume. The plan has exceptions: Families can choose all-online classes instead and districts can seek state waivers to the 50% requirement that would be considered if there are local surges in coronavirus cases.
Robert Kobylski, superintendent of Davenport schools, said last week he intended to request the waiver based on county health officials' worries about the extent of COVID-19 in Scott County and Davenport but also wanted to discuss it with the the school board. Read more.
3. Galva man arrested 5 times this spring for meth possession
A Galva man was recently arrested five times in a little over a month for possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Terry Patton in a preliminary hearing Monday in Henry County Circuit Court found probable cause to believe Logan T. McCoy, 33, committed felonies in the five separate cases.
According to testimony from Kewanee Police Officer Dalton Kuffel, the first arrest happened April 28 after a call came in about a male in a truck slumped over the steering wheel. Cannabis was spotted on the floorboard, and a search of the vehicle yielded a locked box with a white crystal-like substance that field-tested positive as meth.
Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Galloway testified about responding to a call about a male subject passed out over a steering wheel at the intersection of Hwy. 34 and 2550 E on April 30. Galloway said he could see a clear plastic bag between the driver's seat and the seat belt latch that appeared to have meth in it. A subsequent test was positive.
Kewanee Sgt. Stephen Kijanowski made a traffic stop May 11 for expired tags and a K-9 alerted on McCoy's vehicle; a search found contraband in a small flat case in a backpack; it tested positive as meth.
On May 22, McCoy was arrested for driving suspended. He was found to have a small bag that tested positive for meth in the front right coin pocket of his jeans, according to Kuffel.
Finally at 11:15 p.m. June 8, Kewanee officers Matthew DeClerq and Rosamaria Rushing saw McCoy's F-150 on the side of the road with the driver slumped over the steering wheel, appearing unresponsive. He told them he was going to his brother's house and admitted to doing drugs earlier in the day, according to Kuffel.
McCoy's next hearing will be Sept. 17.
4. Pritzker: 'Act responsibly and collectively' and wear a face covering
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is urging people to wear masks, stressing the importance masks play in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Pritzker took part in Monday's COVID-19 briefing at the Rock Island County Health Department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island, joined by State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island; Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig; and Health Department Board President Doug Vroman.
Ludwig reported an additional eight cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to 1,480. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 30, and 19 people are hospitalized. The number of new cases reported in Illinois Monday was 1,231, increasing the state's total to 172,655, with 7,416 deaths. Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Davenport school board Monday night largely supported seeking waiver to allow fully virtual classes
5. Rock Island shoots down earlier closing time for bars — for now
The decision to change the permanent closing time for bars in Rock Island has failed. Beginning Aug. 3, bars will be able to stay open again until 3 a.m.
City council members on Monday voted 4-2 to keep the 2 a.m. closing time that Mayor Mike Thoms instituted on July 1. But a motion was made to suspend the rules of two readings, thereby requiring a super majority in order for the amended ordinance to have passed. Since there was not a super majority, the mayor's proclamation continues, but it will end Aug. 3.
Thoms said the amendment to change the closing time to 2 a.m. will likely be revisited at the Aug. 24 council meeting. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Pritzker in the Quad-Cities
