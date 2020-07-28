Rick's Six: Davenport school board favors waiver, Pritzker touts face coverings, and Rock Island shoots down earlier closing time for bars

7/28/20

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at more milder temps and humidity today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny with temps in mid-80s

Today will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Wednesday bring a slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

Workers will be performing bridge inspections this week on the Centennial Bridge which will bring lane closures. Today lane closures will be installed on Illinois-bound traffic. The Iowa-bound lane closures will be closed Wednesday through Friday. Lane closures will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

2. Davenport school board largely supports seeking waiver to allow fully virtual classes