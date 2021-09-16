 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Davenport school board to talk face masks, Habitat for Humanity burglarized twice in last week, and Moline sets ambitious goals
A good Thursday to all. It will be sunny today with a chance of rain on Friday. 

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. A high in the mid-80s

weather

Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., Friday. Skies will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees. Friday night brings a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. with an overnight low around 61 degrees.

2. Illinois 84 resurfacing begins today

illinois 84 sign

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, construction on Illinois 84 in Whiteside County will begin today. The work will be between U.S. 30, near Fulton and Albany.

Work includes patching, milling and resurfacing of Illinois 84. One lane of traffic will be open and controlled by flaggers when workers are present, and the road will be open to two-way traffic at other times.

Valley Construction Co. of Rock Island is the contractor of the $2,757,014 project, which is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. 

3. Bottling city water? Moline lays out ambitious goals to improve the city

Bogdan "Bob" Vitas

Bogdan "Bob" Vitas was approved by Moline city council members June 8 as the new city administrator. 

In the next three years, Moline hopes to create a start-up business accelerator program, examine bottling and selling the city’s award-winning water, jump start recruitment of talented employees to the city, and establish a farmers market downtown.

These are just a sample of the ambitious goals included in the final draft of the city's 2022-2024 strategic plan reviewed Tuesday by city council members.

The comprehensive three-year plan was assembled with extensive input from residents, employees, business owners and other stakeholders, said City Administrator Bob Vitas. Read more.

4. Davenport Community School District board to discuss face covering policy tonight

Parents of disabled kids sue over Iowa ban on mask mandates

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference in West Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 19.

The Davenport Community School District board is scheduled to hold a special open meeting at 5 p.m. today where it may take action on its face covering policy. 

"On Monday, September 13, 2021, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa granted a temporary restraining order regarding the State of Iowa’s current mask requirement ban," according to the agenda for the meeting. "Davenport Community Schools Board of Directors may take action surrounding the temporary restraining order."

The board meeting, because it is a special call open meeting, will not include a public forum, but the district is asking for input from the public via an online survey. The district stated on the agenda that the deadline for comments is 3 p.m. Read more.

5. Habitat for Humanity burglarized twice in the last week

siren 2

Davenport's Habitat for Humanity was broken into twice in the last week resulting in more than $4,000 worth of equipment being stolen or damaged.

According to a news release from the non-profit, thieves broke into a trailer on the local campus last Thursday and helped themselves to tools and construction equipment.

The nonprofit was stolen from a second time Tuesday morning, when someone entered the property through a neighboring business parking lot and made off with a utility trailer.

Habitat for Humanity has filed reports with the Davenport Police Department and is working with investigators to locate suspects and recover missing items, the release states. The nonprofit is requesting the public's help identifying two vehicles seen on security footage. One is a white sedan and the other an SUV. Habitat is also requesting that individuals be on the look out for used tools for sale locally marked with white paint.

If you have tips or information regarding these break-ins, you are asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-7979. If you would like to support efforts to pay the deductible and to replace items you can make a donation at https://give.habitatqc.org/campaigns/19562-theft-recovery.

