 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Davenport school job becomes permanent for Schneckloth, woman charged with arson in motel fire, and vehicle pulled from river
alert featured

Rick's Six: Davenport school job becomes permanent for Schneckloth, woman charged with arson in motel fire, and vehicle pulled from river

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Wednesday to all. Expect very cold conditions tonight with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Wind-chill values will be down in the 10 degrees below zero are forecast for areas north of Interstate 80. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Bitter wind chills

Wednesday

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 22 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 1 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 10 degrees.

Related reading

• Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

2. Defensive perfection helps PV move into tie for MAC lead

012621-qc-spt-pv-assum bbkb-131

Pleasant Valley at Assumption boys basketball.

Senior guard Joey Borbeck said Pleasant Valley coach Steve Hillman is always preaching in practice that he wants 30 seconds of perfect defense.

But the Spartans actually needed 85 seconds of it Tuesday night to grab a share of first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

PV put on a classic display of tight man-to-man defense all night and held on for a hard-fought 26-24 victory over Davenport Assumption in the only MAC game that was played on a night when everyone else stayed home because of the weather. Read more.

3. Davenport school votes board hire T.J. Schneckloth

110518-Schneckloth-001

The Davenport Community School District board has hired its interim superintendent to do the job on a more permanent basis. T.J. Schneckloth, a member of the district staff, has been serving as the interim since October.

The Davenport Community School District board voted earlier this week to offer the permanent superintendent's position to its interim superintendent.

T.J. Schneckloth, a member of the district staff, has been serving as the interim since October. He was appointed by the Iowa State Board of Education as part of an ongoing effort to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of the district's operations. These issues included providing equitable education for Black students.

The vote, during a special meeting Monday night, was unanimous, with all members of the board present.

The special meeting followed a closed session in which the offer was discussed. There was no detailed discussion about the offer during the special meeting. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Q-C, vaccine access expanding in Rock Island

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Two more regions see mitigations scaled back as COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline

• The Rev. Joe Southwood remembered as caring priest, brother

• Illinois reporting 3,667 COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths

 

5. Two vehicles damaged in Bettendorf garage fire

A house fire at 6794 Jakes Lane damaged two vehicles in the garage, but no one was injured.

Bettendorf Fire dispatched at approximately 1:45 p.m. to the home, where the fire had started in an attached garage.

Davenport Fire, Rock Island Arsenal, and Riverdale Fire assisted.

 

Related reading

• Woman charged with arson for Davenport motel fire

• Scott County budget proposal aims to alleviate 'crushing workload' in attorney's office

• Davenport divers pull out a vehicle from the Mississippi River near the I-280 bridge

• Galesburg woman charged in death of 7-year-old daughter

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Woman charged with arson for Davenport motel fire
Woman charged with arson for Davenport motel fire
+2
Rock Island man shot early Sunday, suspect in custody
Rock Island man shot early Sunday, suspect in custody
Q-C MEG agents arrest Clinton man in methamphetamine investigation
Q-C MEG agents arrest Clinton man in methamphetamine investigation
Parolee charged with peddling heroin in Davenport
Parolee charged with peddling heroin in Davenport
+6
Crime Stoppers wanted list grows by 5, recognize anyone?
Crime Stoppers wanted list grows by 5, recognize anyone?
Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Pleasant Valley at Assumption boys basketball

+18 
+18 
012621-qc-spt-pv-assum bbkb-078
+18 
+18 
012621-qc-spt-pv-assum bbkb-119
+18 
+18 
012621-qc-spt-pv-assum bbkb-081
+18 
+18 
012621-qc-spt-pv-assum bbkb-122
+18 
+18 
012621-qc-spt-pv-assum bbkb-091

Photos: Structure fire at 6794 Jakes Lane

+9 
+9 
012621-qc-nws-bettfire-003
+9 
+9 
012621-qc-nws-bettfire-002
+9 
+9 
012621-qc-nws-bettfire-006
+9 
+9 
012621-qc-nws-bettfire-005
+9 
+9 
012621-qc-nws-bettfire-007

Photos: Davenport divers pull out a vehicle from the Mississippi River near the I-280 bridge

+13 
+13 
012621-qc-nws-truck-008
+13 
+13 
012621-qc-nws-truck-001
+13 
+13 
012621-qc-nws-truck-002
+13 
+13 
012621-qc-nws-truck-003
+13 
+13 
012621-qc-nws-truck-004

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bettendorf firefighters work the scene of a structure fire at 6794 Jakes Lane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News