Rick's Six: Davenport school job becomes permanent for Schneckloth, woman charged with arson in motel fire, and vehicle pulled from river

A good Wednesday to all. Expect very cold conditions tonight with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Wind-chill values will be down in the 10 degrees below zero are forecast for areas north of Interstate 80. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Bitter wind chills
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 22 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 1 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 10 degrees.
2. Defensive perfection helps PV move into tie for MAC lead
Senior guard Joey Borbeck said Pleasant Valley coach Steve Hillman is always preaching in practice that he wants 30 seconds of perfect defense.
But the Spartans actually needed 85 seconds of it Tuesday night to grab a share of first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
PV put on a classic display of tight man-to-man defense all night and held on for a hard-fought 26-24 victory over Davenport Assumption in the only MAC game that was played on a night when everyone else stayed home because of the weather. Read more.
3. Davenport school votes board hire T.J. Schneckloth
The Davenport Community School District board voted earlier this week to offer the permanent superintendent's position to its interim superintendent.
T.J. Schneckloth, a member of the district staff, has been serving as the interim since October. He was appointed by the Iowa State Board of Education as part of an ongoing effort to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of the district's operations. These issues included providing equitable education for Black students.
The vote, during a special meeting Monday night, was unanimous, with all members of the board present.
The special meeting followed a closed session in which the offer was discussed. There was no detailed discussion about the offer during the special meeting. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Two vehicles damaged in Bettendorf garage fire
A house fire at 6794 Jakes Lane damaged two vehicles in the garage, but no one was injured.
Bettendorf Fire dispatched at approximately 1:45 p.m. to the home, where the fire had started in an attached garage.
Davenport Fire, Rock Island Arsenal, and Riverdale Fire assisted.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
