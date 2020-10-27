Rick's Six: Davenport schools near 'action' stage for state compliance, mother charged in fatal shooting, and a new master plan for downtown Davenport

A good Tuesday to all. A new Supreme Court Justice, 'murder' hornets in the U.S. and the Rams top the Bears in Monday Night Football. Those are the national headlines. Locally, more cold weather is on tap for the Quad-Cities.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly cloudy and cooler
Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
2. Plans for getting Davenport schools into state compliance nearing action stage
The framework needed for the Davenport Community School District to address some of its state citations is largely in place, with direct action to come soon, according to the district’s interim leadership.
The district and the state have been involved in the correction effort for several years. Among the noncompliance issues identified during state audits was disproportionality: the disproportionate number of Black students flagged for special education services and the higher number of Black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint.
The latest development in the effort was in early October. The Iowa Board of Education placed an interim superintendent at the district for six months to carry out steps of an action plan designed to help Davenport schools gain compliance. The state board action happened after Iowa Department of Education officials argued the district was failing to meet the plan’s objectives.
T.J. Schneckloth, the interim, told the district school board during its regular meeting on Monday that much of the planning for addressing things like board training, financial review, and crisis response and violence prevention is set to be enacted or nearly so. Read more.
3. Woman arrested, charged with murder in connection to Chuck E. Cheese shooting
Davenport Police arrested a 24-year-old woman and charged her with murder in connection with Sunday's shooting inside the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder Monday. She is accused of shooting and killing Eloise Chairs.
The shooting happened inside the restaurant at 903 E. Kimberly Road and Pollion fled the scene. She was later arrested and held in Rock Island County jail until Monday afternoon, when she was extradited to Scott County.
Pollion was booked into Scott County jail just after 3 p.m. Monday with no bond. She is expected to make her first video appearance Tuesday.
A friend of Chairs confirmed Chairs is the mother of five children. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Scott County auditor expands early voting: 'Expect long lines on Election Day'
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz on Monday announced expanded early voting times, telling voters, "Expect long lines on Election Day."
"Those who choose to vote on Election Day may experience longer lines than usual due to the need for social distancing and sanitation at the polling places,” Moritz said in a press release. "We are limiting the number of people gathered at one time in the polling places and asking people to maintain a minimum six foot distance from each other as they wait in line. Poll workers will be constantly sanitizing surfaces. Voters will scan their own driver’s licenses rather than poll workers doing the scanning. All of these measures will increase the average amount of time it takes to cast a ballot."
As such, Moritz said her office has expanded the hours of early voting, including allowing voters to vote early in person on Sunday, Nov. 1. Read more.
6. Downtown Davenport Partnership unveils downtown master plan
Downtown Davenport could look much different in the next 10 years under a new master plan unveiled by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, including conversion of 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic, the addition of row houses and the redevelopment of the old YMCA and Kraft Foods sites.
Davenport aldermen meet Tuesday for a special work session to review and discuss the new downtown master plan. Read more.
