Rick's Six: Davenport schools near 'action' stage for state compliance, woman charged in fatal shooting, and a new master plan for downtown Davenport

Davenport Police arrested a 24-year-old woman and charged her with murder in connection with Sunday's shooting inside the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder Monday. She is accused of shooting and killing Eloise Chairs.

The shooting happened inside the restaurant at 903 E. Kimberly Road and Pollion fled the scene. She was later arrested and held in Rock Island County jail until Monday afternoon, when she was extradited to Scott County.

Pollion was booked into Scott County jail just after 3 p.m. Monday with no bond. She is expected to make her first video appearance Tuesday.

A friend of Chairs confirmed Chairs is the mother of five children.