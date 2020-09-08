Rick's Six: Deadly holiday weekend, more rain, and road work update

A good Tuesday to all. It's back to work for many of us. And it's the start of school in Davenport. Some students will be returning to school while others will be learning from home. So be alert around schools today and watch your speed.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. More showers likely later today
As if those overnight thunderstorms weren't enough there is a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., with showers likely between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. It will be cool with a high near 59 degrees. Northeast winds at around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 53 degrees. Northeast wind at around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Wednesday showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 7a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 8 a.m. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 59 degree. Northeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night there's a 40% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.
2. 1 dead, 2 children injured in head-on crash in Davenport
One person is dead after two vehicles collided Monday night in Davenport.
The incident occurred at 11:50 p.m. on E. River Drive just west of the intersection with Forest Road.
Police say a Saturn car was traveling east on River Drive and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a GMC pickup head-on that was traveling westbound on River Drive.
Pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash was an adult male passenger of the Saturn. Two small children passengers were seriously injured. The driver of the Saturn sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Related reading
3. Rock Island Arsenal Gate closure, and other Q-C road work
The Rock Island Gate will be closed today through Oct. 9 while contractors paint the railroad bridge over the Gate.
The Davenport Gate will be opened to support inbound and outbound traffic from and to Davenport and Rock Island. Left and right turns will be allowed for traffic exiting the Arsenal during normal operation.
All vehicles exiting the installation will be required to turn left toward Rock Island when the Government Bridge is closed due to barge traffic.
The Davenport Gate will maintain the same hours as the Rock Island Gate currently supports.
• Monday - Friday: 5:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. with outbound traffic only from 10:30 p.m. - midnight
• Saturday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
• Sunday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Signage on Beck and Fort Armstrong avenues will alert drivers approaching the Rock Island Gate to use the Davenport Gate.
All drivers are reminded that traffic exiting the installation has no stop sign so drivers crossing from Rock Island or Davenport may have longer wait times.
"Arsenal Traffic Only" signs will be placed at the Rock Island Viaduct and Government Bridge; other vehicular traffic will not be permitted. RIA Police will be enforcing this as necessary to ensure traffic flow. The American Discovery Trail will continue to be open to accommodate pedestrian traffic crossing the Viaduct and the Government Bridge.
In Davenport:
• E. 53rd Street is scheduled to reopen to one lane of travel in each direction beginning today. Resurfacing, widening, and trail work will continue through the fall as progress continues to be made along this stretch.
Travel lanes may appear uneven to drivers traveling through the work zone. This is a temporary condition. A final surface layer will be applied across the entire stretch when resurfacing nears completion.
• Resurfacing work on Division Street between 5th and 9th streets is on target. Beginning Wednesday work will transition to the southbound lanes. With the change, the northbound lane will reopen,and southbound traffic will be detoured to Marquette.
• Jersey Ridge should reopen today just in time for school. Work will continue on ADA ramps adjacent to the work zone.
4. 3 people charged in beating, robbery of man in Davenport
Three people have been charged in connection with the beating and robbery of a man on Saturday.
Alma Susanna Diaz, 37, Robert Jermaine Johnson, 37, and Antwone DeSean Morgan, 34, all of Davenport, are charged with one count each of second-degree robbery.
The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Aaron Askam, at 7:39 p.m. officers were sent to 4323 N. Division St., to investigate a robbery. Read more.
Related reading
5. COVID-19 pandemic hits 6-month mark in Iowa
The first cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Iowa six months ago Tuesday, and a half-year in, the global pandemic continues shows no signs of slowing here.
More than 1,100 Iowans have died of virus-related causes, and new cases have been surging in recent weeks, making the state one of the nation’s hot spots.
On the half-year anniversary of the pandemic’s first appearance, check out a timeline of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, in Iowa. Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
6. Trending stories
Today's top videos
• Festival of Praise
• Trump boat parade
Today's photo gallery: Enjoying the holiday
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.