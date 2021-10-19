Rick's Six: Deere, union return to bargaining table, gun permit applications up in Q-C, and a look at the mayor's race

A good Tuesday to all. Plenty of sun will shine over the Quad-Cities creating a mild day. But it won't last long as things cool down later in the week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Lots of sunshine
Today will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 51 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday we will see isolated showers before 2 p.m. with scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. The high for the day will be near 70 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday night will bring scattered showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees. South winds around 10 mph will become west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
2. Deere and UAW return to negotiations as community support for strike grows
Deere & Co. and Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) representatives are headed back to the negotiating table on Monday, according to Brian Rothenberg, communications advisor for UAW.
As union workers began their fifth day on strike along busy streets in Davenport, East Moline, Milan and Moline gripping blue and white signs, Deere negotiators and union representatives discussed terms of employment to potentially create a new tentative agreement that would end the strike. Read more.
3. Pandemic driving increased applications for Q-C gun permits
Gun sales have increased around the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increase seems to be driven mostly by first-time gun buyers.
In the Quad-Cities, the trend is no different. Scott County received 5,379 permit-to-carry applications in 2020, more than double the 2,014 applications received in 2019. As of the end of August, 3,143 applications were submitted in 2021. Read more.
4. Davenport teen with gun conviction fails to return to correctional facility after work release
A 17-year-old convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Scott County didn't return to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility Saturday after being given work release, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Daryel Deanthony Shears, of Davenport, was sentenced in April 2020 to ten years in prison for threatening to shoot someone's house, and shooting a flare gun into the air while driving past the house in August 2019.
Shears was admitted to the work release facility on Sept. 13, 2021. He is a 17-year-old black male, height 5'9", and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information about Shears' whereabouts should contact the Davenport Police Department.
5. Here's who's running for Davenport mayor
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson sees momentum building for a more resilient and prosperous Davenport.
Activist Athena Gilbraith, however, sees Davenport households and families struggle to find affordable housing, and a City Hall she argues has been resistant to calls for social change and racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's death.
The pair face off Nov. 2 in the race for Davenport Mayor.
If elected, Gilbraith would serve as the first Black mayor of Davenport and the second woman to serve as mayor. Gilbraith grew up in an interracial household. Her father is Black and her mother is white.
Matson, a retired U.S. Army special operations sergeant major, is seeking re-election to a second term. He previously served on Davenport’s City Council for more than a decade before defeating former City Council member Rita Rawson to replace then-outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch in the November 2019 city election. Read more.
