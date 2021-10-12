Rick's Six: Deere workers explain contract rejection, murder trial in stabbing of Wilton man wrapping up, and courthouse demolition moves forward

A good Tuesday to all. Temperatures return to more fall-like numbers today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and cool
Today will be sunny with a high near 70 degrees. West winds of 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. The high will be near 73 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
2. Deere needs to show us 'we're part of this family,' workers say
As John Deere union workers mull their first strike since 1986, some report dissatisfaction with working conditions and their union representation. They also say they feel they are empowered by the company's high profits and a national labor shortage.
After overwhelmingly voting down a contract Sunday night, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America Union 281 said the bargaining committee was recalled Monday morning, and a hard strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday was set. A strike-duty roster is in circulation.
Members of that union say they were already experiencing mandatory overtime, an increasing workload, and lack of support from managers. Then came a contract they found inadequate.
They voted down the contract because of low wage increases and decreasing retirement benefits, according to one Quad-Cities union worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because of the fear of retribution.
The worker said working conditions have gone "downhill” since they started.
“Deere is not telling people what's really going on,” the worker said. “We want them to cough up and show that they care about the workers and that we're part of this family.” Read more.
3. Defense rests in Serrano murder trial; closing arguments set for today
DUBUQUE — The prosecution and defense in the murder case of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., rested and the jury sent home for the day. Closing arguments and jury instructions are set to begin Tuesday morning.
Serrano, 23, of Muscatine, is accused of the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, 19, Wilton. Serrano declined to testify in his own defense. The defense called no other witnesses.
On June 19, 2020, police were called to a homestead outside of Tipton to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived they found Stevens with two stab wounds. Responding officers had attempted to revive Stevens to no avail. He was pronounced dead at 3:12 a.m. July 19.
Serrano was later arrested at a house in Muscatine after partygoers reported he had been the one who had stabbed Stevens. Read more.
4. Demolition of old Rock Island County courthouse moves forward
Demolition looms over the old Rock Island County courthouse as board members vote next week whether to move the process forward.
Board members will consider a memorandum of agreement during the Oct. 19 regular meeting stating the county must complete a historic recordation of the courthouse before demolition can take place.
The agreement, between the county, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office, recognizes the courthouse as an historic structure that must be recorded for posterity. The courthouse was deemed eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places by the SHPO in November 2017. Read more.
5. Davenport woman charged in fatal hit-and-run pleads guilty
A Davenport woman charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Davenport in May has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in January.
Michelle Fix, 54, accepted a plea agreement in September in which she agreed to plead guilty to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, and failure to provide proof of financial liability. In exchange, the state dropped Fix's other ticket for speeding. Read more.
