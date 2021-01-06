Rick's Six: Dense fog, a pause on new bars, and former Silvis mayor remembered

A good Wednesday to all. The Quad-City region is under another National Weather Service dense fog advisory until 10 a.m.
According to the advisory, we are looking at visibility of one quarter mile or less with freezing fog making untreated roads and sidewalks icy and treacherous.
1. A high in the lower 30s
Today's forecast will bring widespread dense fog before 10 a.m. then cloudy skies with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. There also will be areas of fog tonight.
Thursday will be cloud with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
2. Davenport aldermen want to push pause on new neighborhood bars
A pair of Davenport aldermen want to push pause on the opening of new neighborhood bars and vehicle repair services in certain parts of the downtown, West End and other areas of the city.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, and Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, have requested a moratorium until July 13 on special use permits for bars and vehicle repair services in neighborhood commercial districts, as well as the conversion of single-family residences to duplexes. Read more.
3. Former Silvis mayor Joe Terronez remembered as man who fought for what he believed in
Joe Terronez, 91, was a man who not only knew history when he saw it, but a man who made some himself. Terronez, the first Hispanic mayor in the state of Illinois, died Jan. 2 in the home he and his father built in Silvis in 1949.
The mayor of Silvis from 1989-93, he was noted for helping get Silvis' 2nd Street renamed to Hero Street USA for the eight men who lived there and gave their lives for their country. He also was instrumental in getting the street paved and the city park built — “Hero Street Memorial Park.” The hilly street had long been unpaved, and Terronez used political pressure to get it funded and done and serviced with water and sewer, despite hesitancy by city officials. For the longest time he would promote the street and the park, visiting schools and libraries. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Three Bettendorf residents speak up for park board
A proposal to eliminate the elected Bettendorf Park Board and replace it with an appointed body drew three opponents Tuesday during a public hearing before the city council. Read more.
