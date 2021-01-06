Rick's Six: Dense fog, a pause on new bars, and former Silvis mayor remembered

The mayor of Silvis from 1989-93, he was noted for helping get Silvis' 2nd Street renamed to Hero Street USA for the eight men who lived there and gave their lives for their country. He also was instrumental in getting the street paved and the city park built — “Hero Street Memorial Park.” The hilly street had long been unpaved, and Terronez used political pressure to get it funded and done and serviced with water and sewer, despite hesitancy by city officials. For the longest time he would promote the street and the park, visiting schools and libraries. Read more.