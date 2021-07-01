Rick's Six: Dense fog, sinkhole update, credit union robbery in Davenport, and Q-C golfer gets chance of a lifetime

A good Thursday to all. A National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for the region, including Clinton, Muscatine, Scott and Louisa counties in Iowa and Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties in Illinois.

We're looking at visibility of one quarter mile or less which will create hazardous driving conditions. Watch out for suddenly changing visibilities. Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

1. Sunny with a high in mid 80s

Today will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

2. Ever wanted to play alongside a top golfer? This Deere employee gets the chance

The John Deere Classic and TPC Deere Run will forever hold a special place in Allison Farrell's heart.

It's where she developed a love for and learned to play the game from her father, and where a budding romance blossomed.

"This is my favorite spot on the golf course," Farrell, of Geneseo, said of the 4th green overlooking the Rock River.