Rick's Six: Dense morning fog, Clinton man wanted in fatal shooting captured, and Rock Island building declared a landmark

A good Monday to all. It's time to get back to work and back to school for many of us as we wake up to the first Monday of 2021.

Dense fog could pose problems during the morning commute.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon today with visibilities of one quarter mile or less possible. Visibilities may change quickly over short distances. The fog combined with freezing temperatures could lead to slick pavement. So, if are driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

1. A chance of snow

There's a chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. today. The day will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.

2. Road closure in Rock Island

Beginning at 7 a.m., today, 38th Street from 6th to 7th avenues will be closed to northbound traffic for a water repair. The road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as the motoring public.

Pending favorable weather, this area should be reopened on Thursday.