Rick's Six: Dense morning fog, Clinton man wanted in fatal shooting captured, and Rock Island building declared a landmark

A good Monday to all. It's time to get back to work and back to school for many of us as we wake up to the first Monday of 2021.
Dense fog could pose problems during the morning commute.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon today with visibilities of one quarter mile or less possible. Visibilities may change quickly over short distances. The fog combined with freezing temperatures could lead to slick pavement. So, if are driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
1. A chance of snow
There's a chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. today. The day will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.
2. Road closure in Rock Island
Beginning at 7 a.m., today, 38th Street from 6th to 7th avenues will be closed to northbound traffic for a water repair. The road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as the motoring public.
Pending favorable weather, this area should be reopened on Thursday.
Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.
3. Vinar Furniture, once the Rock Island YMCA, is now city landmark
People passing through the intersection of Rock Island's 20th Street and 5th Avenue may notice the "Vinar Furniture" sign on the side of a big brick corner building, but most won't know or remember what this place was in its heyday.
Built in 1912, the building was the Rock Island Young Men's Christian Association, or YMCA, a once vibrant hub for the city's young men, a happening place with people coming and going for swimming, weight lifting, running and other programs.
It also provided boarding rooms for men, serving its role for 65 years, from its opening until 1976-77, by which time membership was co-ed.
Because the building at 500 20th St. played such a big part in the city's heritage, it was designated this fall as a city landmark by the Rock Island Historic Preservation Commission. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Support Local Journalism
5. Clinton murder suspect arrested
A Clinton man wanted for first-degree murder in the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick D. Hood, 26, at a Clinton convenience store has been captured, Clinton Police Kevin Gyrion said in a news release.
Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, was arrested at 520 N. 13th St. in Clinton.
First-degree murder is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of life without the possibility for parole.
At 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3, Clinton Police were dispatched to the Hop-N-Shop, 716 S. 4th St., to investigate a report of shots fired. Officers found a man who had been shot.
The victim, identified as Hood, was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The case remains under investigation by the Clinton Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1455.
Douglas was being held Sunday night in the Clinton County Jail without bond on the murder charge.
Douglas also is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond out of Scott County for violating his probation. He was sentenced May 27 to three years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana-second offense.
He also is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond for a Clinton County charge of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
