Rick's Six: Dinkins pleads not guilty to kidnapping, killing of Breasia Terrell, Bettendorf man's goal is to get Q-C a Trader Joe's, and more rain

A good Friday to all. It was a dazzling display of lightning early this morning from Ma Nature as the Quad-City region received some much needed rain that will help perk up lawns and flowers.

More rain could come on Father's Day. Here's how the National Weather Service sees the weekend shaping up.

1. Rain chances return this afternoon, evening

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Saturday: It will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Sunday: There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%.