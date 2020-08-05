Rick's Six: District aware of teacher's profane social media post, new use possible for children's museum, and Five Guys really coming to Q-C

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A good Wednesday to all. Another day on the fall-side of the weather spectrum. But what do you expect on this most unusual of times?
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny and calm
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees. Winds will be calm becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight there will be a 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.
Thursday will see a 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
2. Pleasant Valley Schools address issue of teacher's profane social media post
The Pleasant Valley Community School District is addressing an issue with a teacher who posted an expletive-laced post on social media railing against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her back-to-school measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The teacher's post was later taken down or hidden by privacy settings, but a screenshot was confirmed by an official from the Iowa State Education Association, the teachers union. Both the district and the union declined to name the teacher — who uses an alias on her social media — but said they were aware of the situation. Read more.
3. Family Museum, community center could be used for instruction, day care
Traditional use of Bettendorf's Family Museum and Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center is way down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's possible the buildings could be used as locations for day care or educational instruction as the school year begins at the end of the month.
Those possibilities are being explored as the city seeks new ways to bring in revenue and school officials look for extra space to allow for social distancing during in-person teaching, Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said in an interview Tuesday. Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. Scott County Attorney: Investigation into shooting death of Marquis Tousant is ongoing
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton says the investigation into the shooting death of Marquis M. Tousant is ongoing.
The 23-year-old Rock Island man was found at 3 a.m. June 1 — near the end of an overnight of unrest and violence that erupted throughout Davenport.
In the wake of the widespread disturbance, the Davenport Police said it didn’t know who shot Tousant. Investigators from Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI, have declined to discuss the case. Read more.
Related reading
5. Construction to start on Five Guys in Davenport in 60 days or less
Five Guys Burgers and Fries is coming to the Quad-Cities. No, seriously this time.
Steve Geifman, president and managing partner at Geifman First Equity, is bringing the national chain to Utica Ridge Road and Market Square Circle, near Buffalo Wild Wings, in Davenport.
That is the same site that was teased with a development sign that included the Five Guys logo on it in December 2018.
It is currently scheduled to open in early 2021. Read more.
6. Arconic lays out financial impact of coronavirus, looks at future growth of aluminum
Arconic’s sales declined 38% in its most recent fiscal quarter. Tuesday’s fiscal earnings call marked the first full quarter of operations for Arconic Corp. since its April 1 separation with Howmet Aerospace.
For the fiscal quarter that ended June 30, Arconic reported sales of $1.2 billion, down 38% year over year, with a net loss of $92 million, compared with net income of $5 million during the second quarter 2019.
Since April 1, Arconic has saved $250 million through “right-sizing” measures and temporary measures, company officials said Tuesday, but $100 million of those savings are permanent moves. Locally, Arconic laid off 154 hourly workers, effective July 19, and also permanently cut 30 salaried workers at Arconic Davenport Works on June 30.
Some of the specific issues confronting Arconic are ripple effects from the continuing coronavirus pandemic, such as when the major automakers halted production for a time coupled with the continuing issues surrounding the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max.
But the major automakers returned to work in recent weeks while the 737 Max remains grounded; Arconic is a supplier for both.
And there remains optimism about the rest of this year as a four-year non-compete with Alcoa expires at the end of October that will allow Arconic to enter the domestic aluminum canning business. That non-compete was part of Arconic’s separation from Alcoa back in 2016. Read more.
Trending headlines
Pleasant Valley Schools address issue of teacher's profane social media post
Deere & Co. cuts salaried jobs as part of company restructuring
Police: Man admitted to shooting father at son's funeral
Developer: Construction to start on Five Guys in Davenport in 60 days or less
Father shot at son’s funeral services in Davenport dies Saturday
Watch now: Today's top videos
• Basketball camp
• Just ducky weather
Today's photo gallery: North basketball camp
080420-qct-DavenportNorthbb-01.JPG
080420-qct-DavenportNorthbb-02.JPG
080420-qct-DavenportNorthbb-03.JPG
080420-qct-DavenportNorthbb-04.JPG
080420-qct-DavenportNorthbb-05.JPG
080420-qct-DavenportNorthbb-06.JPG
080420-qct-DavenportNorthbb-07.JPG
080420-qct-DavenportNorthbb-08.JPG
080420-qct-DavenportNorthbb-09.JPG
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Local-weather
- Traffic
- Surfacing
- Road
- Highway
- Work
- Photography
- Valley
- Repair
- Asphalt
- Drive
- Lane
- Iowa
- Traffic Pattern
- Illinois
- Contractor
- Bettendorf
- Driver
- Detour
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Extra Time
- Colona
- Delay
- Idot District
- Dr
- Water Main
- Iowa American Water Company
- Rick
- Photo
- Headline
- Davenport
- Citibus
- Fare
- Transit
- Collection
- Covering
- Greenbrier
- Reconstruction
- Davenport Citibus
- Software
- Bus
- Today
- Video
- Trend
- Arconic Corp.
- Teacher
- School
- Economics
- Commerce
- Industry
- Finance
- Official
- Marquis M. Tousant
- Mike Walton
- Education
- Construction
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.