Rick's Six: District aware of teacher's profane social media post, new use possible for children's museum, and Five Guys really coming to Q-C

The 23-year-old Rock Island man was found at 3 a.m. June 1 — near the end of an overnight of unrest and violence that erupted throughout Davenport.

In the wake of the widespread disturbance, the Davenport Police said it didn’t know who shot Tousant. Investigators from Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI, have declined to discuss the case. Read more.

Related reading