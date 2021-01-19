 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Driver flees after vehicle strikes, kills man in Davenport, Rock Island fire injures 3, and the symphony plays on
Rick's Six: Driver flees after vehicle strikes, kills man in Davenport, Rock Island fire injures 3, and the symphony plays on

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at the possibility of snow today, but not much in accumulation. And here's some positive news for a change, according to the National Weather Service, we have passed the week where we normally see the coldest temps of the year. Normal temps only go up from here.

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. A chance of snow today 

There's a chance of snow and freezing rain before noon then a chance of snow after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 28 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow before 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 11 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

2. Police investigate pedestrian death in Davenport

Davenport police officers walk the street at Central Park and Fillmore Lane Monday night. Police responded to a call of a reported hit-and-run at 7:09 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Central Park Avenue and Fillmore. One person was found injured at the scene and was taken to the hospital, where they are reportedly in critical condition. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Davenport police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a vehicle Monday night.

Police, along with Davenport Fire and Medic EMS, were called at 7:09 p.m., Monday, to the 2600 block of Fillmore Lane to a report of an unresponsive person in the street.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male had been struck by an unknown vehicle near the 1900 block of N. Washington St. and dragged to the 2600 block of N. Fillmore Lane where he was discovered by a passerby, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

The vehicle fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.

The victim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators from the Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

3. Downtown Bettendorf traffic update

On Thursday and Friday, weather permitting, Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. between 14th Street and Kimberly Road.  Contractors will be working on the overhead I-74 structure. Plan your travel accordingly.

4. Despite the pandemic, Quad-City Symphony concerts play on

Of all the shuffling, rescheduling and reimagining the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra has had to do since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, no task was more challenging than staging the Quad-City Bank & Trust Co. Riverfront Pops concert in September.

An in-depth, online survey was created, sent out and tabulated to gauge audience preferences. The date was changed. The location was changed. The size of the orchestra was reduced. On-site vendors were canceled. Large quantities of masks and hand sanitizer were purchased. To allow for social distancing, a detailed grid pattern was drawn out on the ground, spacing out groups of two, six and 10, and attendees were required to purchase reserved seats, just like in a theater. Literally every component of the concert had to be changed.

And when the cannons roared and the fireworks soared, it was for a crowd of just 2,000, about one-fourth the typical 7,000.

"But all things considered, it was highly successful," Brian Baxter, executive director of the orchestra association, said. Read more.

5. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

6. Fire injures 3, leads to evacuation at Spencer Towers in Rock Island

Officials from numerous different stations work the scene of a structure fire at Spencer Towers Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Rock Island. According to Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty, officials first received the call at 2:59 p.m.. Crews located the fire in room 608 and quickly extinguished the fire. Due to the nature of the fire and the size of the building the fire was upgraded to a box alarm, which included multiple fire agencies throughout the Quad-Cities. Three patients, one with major injuries and two with minor injuries, were transported to local hospitals. No other injuries were reported.

A Monday afternoon fire injured at least three people at the multistory Spencer Towers in downtown Rock Island while others had to be evacuated.

The Rock Island Fire Department was called around 2:59 p.m. for a possible fire on the sixth floor of the apartment complex, Greg Marty, Rock Island’s fire marshal, said at the scene. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire on the sixth floor. Read more.

