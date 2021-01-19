Rick's Six: Driver flees after vehicle strikes, kills man in Davenport, Rock Island fire injures 3, and the symphony plays on

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at the possibility of snow today, but not much in accumulation. And here's some positive news for a change, according to the National Weather Service, we have passed the week where we normally see the coldest temps of the year. Normal temps only go up from here.

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. A chance of snow today

There's a chance of snow and freezing rain before noon then a chance of snow after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 28 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow before 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 11 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

2. Police investigate pedestrian death in Davenport