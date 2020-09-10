 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Drizzle, Bettendorf investigates allegations of bullying, racism, and 1 wounded in Rock Island shooting
Rick's Six: Drizzle, Bettendorf investigates allegations of bullying, racism, and 1 wounded in Rock Island shooting

9/10/20

A good Thursday to all. Today will feature cooler temps, scattered rain, and drizzle. Ma Nature sure is making the transition from summer to fall short and sweet. At least we aren't getting the snow that they had in Colorado. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. A high in the upper 50s

NWS: Summary

Today showers are likely with a high near 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night there's a chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 58 degrees. Winds will be from the northeast wind at around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday a 50% chance of showers is forecasted. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 66 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Friday night brings a chance of showers then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 61 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

2. Bettendorf schools investigating allegations of bullying, racism and exclusion

020720-qc-nws-bettsup-003

Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent Michelle Meredith Morse 

The Bettendorf Community School District is investigating allegations of students being bullied, experiencing racism or being excluded by fellow students and staff.

Michelle Morse, superintendent, said the district became aware of the allegations about two weeks ago. Many of the allegations have surfaced on social media, but Morse said she and other members of the administration have since been communicating with some of the complainants.

When an allegation has included enough information for it to do so, the district has opened an investigation, Morse said. If an accusation can be substantiated, the district will take action. Read more.

3. Davenport schools get passing grade from superintendent for open of semester

090820-School-Out-jg-04.JPG

Students walk out of Central High School after school in Davenport, September 8, 2020. The Davenport community school district has adopted a mixed online/in-person model of instruction. The model is one of two available to Iowa school districts during the pandemic because of a state mandate, the other being 100% in-person instruction.

Robert Kobylski, district superintendent, credited the Davenport Community School District community and the city at large for a successful first two days of school.

The district has adopted a mixed online/in-person model of instruction but elected to delay the first day of classes until Tuesday. The postponement was based on the current level of the coronavirus pandemic in the city and was meant to allow the district enough time to ensure adequate safety measures.

Students and faculty in classes he's observed since Tuesday were able to begin classwork quickly, he said.

“I was so pleased to see that,” Kobylski said.

Students were also abiding by the safety requirements implemented because of COVID-19, he said. Read more.

4. Man wounded in Rock Island shooting

Rock Island shooting 4

Rock Island police investigate a shooting Wednesday in which one person was wounded. The shooting occurred in the area of 16th Avenue and 6th Street. 

Rock Island police are investigating a shooting in which a man was wounded early Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the area of 6th Street and 16th Avenue. Early reports were that the man was shot in the stomach and transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Police have not released the person's name, age or condition.

There were evidence markers in or near the intersection of 6th Street and 16th Avenue, indicating either spent shell casings, bullet fragments or other evidence.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody.

Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to call the Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Shooting in Rock Island

Rock Island shooting 6
Rock Island shooting 7
Rock Island shooting 4
Rock Island shooting 5
5. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Quad-City COVID-19 deaths now total 95

• Moline-Coal Valley parents voice frustrations with remote learning

• Pritzker talks vaccine, contact tracing, university spread

• Bustos announces more than $2.5 million in federal aid for COVID-19

• Cedar Falls joins other Iowa cities in requiring masks

• South Dakota governor: Study connecting 250K virus cases to Sturgis rally is 'grossly misleading'

6.  The music of Fleetwood Mac on the Q-C riverfront

071219-mda-nws-riverfrontpops

This was the scene at Davenport's LeClaire Park in 2018 when the Riverfront Pops concert of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra featured the music of the Beach Boys. This year's concert, featuring the music of Fleetwood Mac, will be limited capacity with socially distanced seating.

Enjoy an evening outdoors and the music of Fleetwood Mac during the Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at LeClaire Park, Davenport. Tickets must be purchased in advance, at qcso.org/events/. The concert will be "Bring your own seating, food and beverages," and you will be assigned to a specific, socially distanced plot at the park. 

Read more to see what else is going on in the Quad-Cities this weekend.

BONUS 6: Hawkeyes in the NFL: What you need to know

Former Iowa Hawkeyes in the NFL

C.J. Beathard
Austin Blythe
Ike Boettger
Bryan Bulaga
Here's 10 Iowa things you need to know as the 2020 NFL season kicks off Thursday night. Read more.

