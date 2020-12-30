Rick's Six: Drizzle early today, ex-fire chief's discrimination case moves forward, and lots of storm photos

A good Wednesday to all. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Quad-City region until 9 a.m.
Here's what it says:
"Though the snow has ended, the combination of freezing drizzle and snow covered roads early this morning will continue to bring the threat for hazardous travel which may linger into the morning commute, especially across Illinois. If conditions improve sooner than 9 a.m., the warning and advisory may be canceled early."
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Snow ends, drizzle early
There's a slight chance of drizzle before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 27 degrees by 4 p.m. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 11 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.
For New Year's Day snow and sleet is possible before 2 p.m., rain between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow after 4 p.m. The high temperature will be near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday night brings rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90%
2. Ex-Davenport fire chief's discrimination case headed to jury trial
A former Davenport fire chief's discrimination lawsuit against the city moved forward to a jury trial set for June 21 after an Iowa District Court judge denied in part a motion by the city seeking to dismiss the claims.
Former fire chief Lynn Washburn-Livingston received a partial win in last week's ruling.
Washburn-Livingston, 62, has accused Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel of firing her in 2017 based on her age and gender, alleging she was forced out of the job for complaining about the way she was treated. Read more.
3. Coach's pep talk helps Bohannon break out
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery felt Jordan Bohannon could use a pep talk.
With the exception of his seven 3-pointers against North Carolina on Dec. 8, it has been a struggle this season for the fifth-year senior.
The long-distance shots have rattled in and out. The wide smile has been missing. The confident swagger McCaffery and his teammates are accustomed to seeing from Bohannon on the court was gone.
“I had a long talk with him and just reminded him how great he is, who he is, what our team needs, and just go out and play with that kind of confidence and sort of reckless abandon,” McCaffery said.
The positive reinforcement worked.
Bohannon matched a season-high with 24 points and was stout on the defensive end to propel 10th-ranked Iowa past 19th-ranked Northwestern 87-72 on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Illinois reports 106 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday; Marks 3 days straight of IDPH reporting 100+ daily deaths amid 4,313 hospitalizations
5. Siebke enters not-guilty plea in Baby April murder case
The woman charged in Moline’s 28-year-old “Baby April” case entered a not-guilty plea during Tuesday’s preliminary hearing in the Rock Island County Justice Center.
Angela Siebke, 47, of Whitehall, Ohio, was charged Dec. 17 in Rock Island with the killing of an infant girl found in a trash bag floating along the shores of the Mississippi River near Moline's old 17th Street Park.
The child became known as "Baby April," named for the month in 1992 she was found. She was buried in Riverside Cemetery.
Siebke is being held in the Rock Island County Jail and charged with first-degree murder in the death.
Siebke's bail was set at $1 million. Her next hearing date is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22.
