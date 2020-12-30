Rick's Six: Drizzle early today, ex-fire chief's discrimination case moves forward, and lots of storm photos

A good Wednesday to all. A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Quad-City region until 9 a.m.

Here's what it says:

"Though the snow has ended, the combination of freezing drizzle and snow covered roads early this morning will continue to bring the threat for hazardous travel which may linger into the morning commute, especially across Illinois. If conditions improve sooner than 9 a.m., the warning and advisory may be canceled early."

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Snow ends, drizzle early

There's a slight chance of drizzle before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a temperature falling to around 27 degrees by 4 p.m. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 11 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 16 degrees.