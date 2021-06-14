Rick's Six: Dry and cooler, road work update and a gun, meth arrest in Davenport

A good Flag Day Monday to all. Temperatures won't reach the 90s like last week, but this week still will be dry. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and breezy

Today will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 61 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph, will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will be more of the same but without the wind. Skies will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

2. Levee bike path to close today

Beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, the Great River Trail Bike Path will close to through traffic for the Levee Maintenance Riprap Placement Project just west of the Arsenal Bridge.

This maintenance project is part of the City of Rock Island’s Flood Risk Management System.

The path closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the improvement as well as the non-motorist traveling public.

Pending favorable weather, this area should be reopened on June 28.

• Resurfacing of Illinois 81 begins today