Rick's Six: E. 53rd Street closed, Hungry Hobo coming to bank lot, and Davenport teens face multiple felonies

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at a quiet weather day in the Quad-Cities with sunny skies and temps in the lower 40s. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

1. A high near 42 degrees

Today will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

2. E. 53rd St closed today in Davenport

The city of Davenport reports that E. 53rd Street will be closed between Tremont Street and Eastern Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., today.

Follow the signed detour or take an alternate route.

The closure is needed to prepare the work zone for winter weather conditions.

• 4th Avenue intermittent closures in Moline

4th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane Thursday between 23rd and 19th streets with intermittent road closures until 2:30 p.m. Contractors will be moving materials and equipment.

Alternate routes: