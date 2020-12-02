Rick's Six: E. 53rd Street closed, Hungry Hobo coming to bank lot, and Davenport teens face multiple felonies

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at a quiet weather day in the Quad-Cities with sunny skies and temps in the lower 40s. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high near 42 degrees
Today will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
2. E. 53rd St closed today in Davenport
The city of Davenport reports that E. 53rd Street will be closed between Tremont Street and Eastern Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., today.
Follow the signed detour or take an alternate route.
The closure is needed to prepare the work zone for winter weather conditions.
• 4th Avenue intermittent closures in Moline
4th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane Thursday between 23rd and 19th streets with intermittent road closures until 2:30 p.m. Contractors will be moving materials and equipment.
Alternate routes:
Going to Iowa? Drivers trying to get to the Iowa-bound on-ramp at 6th Avenue can use southbound (left) 23rd St, then westbound 7th Avenue and turn right onto the new connecting road to the 6th Avenue on-ramp.
Continuing west on 4th Avenue? Drivers should use northbound 23rd Street, turn left (west) on River Drive, south (left) on 19th Street, then right (west) on 4th Avenue.
• Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed
The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.
While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.
3. Hungry Hobo coming to Northwest Bank lot in Bettendorf
A Hungry Hobo restaurant with a drive-through lane will be built in the Northwest Bank lot at the corner of Bettendorf's Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive.
The restaurant will be relocating from just down the street in Cumberland Square which does not have a drive-through, according to Joe B. Slavens, president and CEO of Northwest Bank.
The new location is expected to be open May 1. Read more.
Support Local Journalism
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Four more Q-C deaths linked to COVID-19, Q-C Chamber says most local businesses have gone "above and beyond" to combat virus
5. Alleged burglary leads to pair of Davenport teenagers charged with multiple felonies
The arrest of two teenagers Monday led to felony gun, robbery and burglary charges — and Davenport police think one of the teens was involved in a pair of robberies last week.
Malachi Howard, 17, and Austin Hanson Gales, 18, are accused of first-degree charges of robbery, burglary, as well as being felons in possession of firearms after Davenport police responded to an emergency call at 2:33 p.m. Monday.
Police said Howard and Gales forced their way into the residence at 521 E. 15th St., where Gales approached a juvenile male victim and pointed a handgun at him, demanding he empty his pockets.
According to police, Howard and Gales forced the victim into a closet and proceeded to take items from within the residence before fleeing on foot. Both teenagers were seen leaving the residence by the victim's mother. Read more.
Related reading
6. Trending stories
Update: Victim identified in Sunday's I-280 crash
What's going up: Hungry Hobo coming to Northwest Bank lot in Bettendorf
Alleged burglary leads to pair of Davenport teenagers charged with multiple felonies
One arrested in connection with NorthPark Mall shooting incident
Bandits set to move one step closer to the majors
Today's photo galleries
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Public Safety
- Crime
- Today
- Photo
- Rick
- Video
- Court
- Rock Island
- Davenport
- Highway
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Gate
- Driver
- Government Bridge
- Viaduct
- Vehicular Traffic
- County Highway
- Henry
- Department
- Closure
- Attention
- Speed Limit
- Traffic
- Lane
- Repair
- Passing Lane
- Bridge Deck
- I-88
- Deck
- Thurs
- Work
- Disruption
- Detour
- Effort
- Travel
- Rock Falls
- Project
- Bridge
- Road
- Illinois
- Building Industry
- Farmhouse
- Villa
- Quad-cities
- Veterans Day
- Story
- Peek
- I-74
- Kevin Tippet
- Sport
- Uni-dome
- Semifinal
- Caden Kipper
- High
- Scott High School
- Durability
- Wind
- Meteorology
- South Wind
- I-74 Bridge
- Trend
- Journalism
- Kim Reynolds
- Northwest Bank
- Drive-through
- Catering
- Company
- Bettendorf
- Hungry Hobo
- Restaurant
- Lot
- Criminal Law
- Linguistics
- Robbery
- Alternate Route
- Burglary
- Austin Hanson Gales
- Police
- Victim
- Teenager
- Felony
- Off-ramp
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.