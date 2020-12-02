 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: E. 53rd Street closed, Hungry Hobo coming to bank lot, and Davenport teens face multiple felonies
alert featured

Rick's Six: E. 53rd Street closed, Hungry Hobo coming to bank lot, and Davenport teens face multiple felonies

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at a quiet weather day in the Quad-Cities with sunny skies and temps in the lower 40s. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

1. A high near 42 degrees

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. 

NWS: November recap
NWS: Autumn

2. E. 53rd St closed today in Davenport 

closing map

The city of Davenport reports that E. 53rd Street will be closed between Tremont Street and Eastern Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., today.

Follow the signed detour or take an alternate route.

The closure is needed to prepare the work zone for winter weather conditions. 

closed

• 4th Avenue intermittent closures in Moline

4th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane Thursday between 23rd and 19th streets with intermittent road closures until 2:30 p.m. Contractors will be moving materials and equipment.

Alternate routes:

Going to Iowa? Drivers trying to get to the Iowa-bound on-ramp at 6th Avenue can use southbound (left) 23rd St, then westbound 7th Avenue and turn right onto the new connecting road to the 6th Avenue on-ramp.

Continuing west on 4th Avenue? Drivers should use northbound 23rd Street, turn left (west) on River Drive, south (left) on 19th Street, then right (west) on 4th Avenue.

• Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed 

The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.

While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.

3. Hungry Hobo coming to Northwest Bank lot in Bettendorf

more green space

A Hungry Hobo restaurant will be the anchor tenant of a 4,800-square-foot building to be built in this greenspace at Bettendorf's Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road. The restaurant in a Northwest Bank out lot is expected to open in May.

A Hungry Hobo restaurant with a drive-through lane will be built in the Northwest Bank lot at the corner of Bettendorf's Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive.

The restaurant will be relocating from just down the street in Cumberland Square which does not have a drive-through, according to Joe B. Slavens, president and CEO of Northwest Bank.

The new location is expected to be open May 1. Read more.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Grassley sees possibility for bipartisan work with Biden administration

• Reynolds, Miller call on Congress to act on pandemic relief funding

• Four more Q-C deaths linked to COVID-19, Q-C Chamber says most local businesses have gone "above and beyond" to combat virus

• Geneseo's annual Christmas Walk will feature a car parade

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

5. Alleged burglary leads to pair of Davenport teenagers charged with multiple felonies

Malachi Howard

Malachi Howard
Austin Hanson Gales

Austin Hanson Gales

The arrest of two teenagers Monday led to felony gun, robbery and burglary charges — and Davenport police think one of the teens was involved in a pair of robberies last week.

Malachi Howard, 17, and Austin Hanson Gales, 18, are accused of first-degree charges of robbery, burglary, as well as being felons in possession of firearms after Davenport police responded to an emergency call at 2:33 p.m. Monday.

Police said Howard and Gales forced their way into the residence at 521 E. 15th St., where Gales approached a juvenile male victim and pointed a handgun at him, demanding he empty his pockets.

According to police, Howard and Gales forced the victim into a closet and proceeded to take items from within the residence before fleeing on foot. Both teenagers were seen leaving the residence by the victim's mother. Read more.

Related reading

• Victim identified in Sunday's I-280 crash

• Rock Island police investigate homicide

• One arrested in connection with NorthPark Mall shooting incident

• Police arrest one in East Moline robbery

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

One arrested in connection with NorthPark Mall shooting incident
One arrested in connection with NorthPark Mall shooting incident
Rock Island police investigate homicide
Rock Island police investigate homicide
+3
Alleged burglary leads to pair of Davenport teenagers charged with multiple felonies
Alleged burglary leads to pair of Davenport teenagers charged with multiple felonies
Police arrest one in East Moline robbery
Police arrest one in East Moline robbery
One dead, three injured in Davenport crash
One dead, three injured in Davenport crash

6. Trending stories

 

Today's photo galleries

Photos: YWCA Quad Cities Provide Socks for Those in Need

+7 
+7 
120220-qc-nws-socks-01.JPG
+7 
+7 
120220-qc-nws-socks-02.JPG
+7 
+7 
120220-qc-nws-socks-03.JPG
+7 
+7 
120220-qc-nws-socks-04.JPG
+7 
+7 
Handouts to keep feet warm

Photos: Wilton at Camanche Girls Basketball.

+30 
+30 
120120-qc-spt-wilton-cam-hoops-01.JPG
+30 
+30 
120120-qc-spt-wilton-cam-hoops-02.JPG
+30 
+30 
120120-qc-spt-wilton-cam-hoops-03.JPG
+30 
+30 
120120-qc-spt-wilton-cam-hoops-04.JPG
+30 
+30 
120120-qc-spt-wilton-cam-hoops-05.JPG

Photos: Wilton at Camanche Boys Basketball

+27 
+27 
120120-qc-spt-wilton-cam-hoops-32.JPG
+27 
+27 
120120-qc-spt-wilton-cam-hoops-33.JPG
+27 
+27 
120120-qc-spt-wilton-cam-hoops-34.JPG
+27 
+27 
120120-qc-spt-wilton-cam-hoops-35.JPG
+27 
+27 
120120-qc-spt-wilton-cam-hoops-36.JPG

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Matherville woman found safe
Local News

Matherville woman found safe

  • Updated

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sunday that Taegan Randolph, a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman has been located and is safe.