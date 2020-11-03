Rick's Six: Election Day, more changes because of COVID-19, and I-74 bridge expected to open by end of month

Ryan is a consultant coordinating the entire 5½ miles of the project, from south of Avenue of the Cities in Moline to south of Middle Road in Bettendorf. He was invited by the city to give an update on the multi-year public works project that is estimated to cost $1.2 billion, including related interstate expansions and other improvements.

The next major adjustment in traffic patterns will be sometime between when the Iowa-bound (westbound) span opens later this month and April 1 when eastbound traffic will be switched to the new span in a shared arrangement so that old viaducts can be removed, Ryan told the council. Read more.