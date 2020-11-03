 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Election Day, more changes because of COVID-19, and I-74 bridge expected to open by end of month
alert featured

Rick's Six: Election Day, more changes because of COVID-19, and I-74 bridge expected to open by end of month

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Tuesday to all. It's Election Day across the nation. We're looking at a mild day for this time of year. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.  

1. Sunny and mild

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 46 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 49 degrees. 

2. What you need to know about Election Day

110120-qc-nws-voting-066

Michael Wynt of LeClaire votes early voting at the Scott County Auditor's Office, Friday, in Davenport.

For Iowans who prefer the tradition of heading to the polling place on Election Day to vote in person, today is your day.

To cast a ballot in the hard-fought 2020 election, a prospective voter must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Iowa, at least 18 years old and registered to vote. More voter information can be found at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov/elections.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but election officials say you will be able to vote as long as you are in line by 9 p.m. An ID is required to vote. Read more.

Related reading

• County boards begin tabulating record early vote in Iowa

Photos: Day before the Election

+9 
+9 
110220-qct-earlyvoteri-01.JPG
+9 
+9 
110220-qct-earlyvoteri-02.JPG
+9 
+9 
110220-qct-earlyvoteri-03.JPG
+9 
+9 
110220-qct-earlyvoteri-04.JPG
+9 
+9 
110220-qct-earlyvoteri-05.JPG

Editorial: Our endorsements

Endorsement: Joe Biden for president
Endorsement: Joe Biden for president
Endorsement: Tom Kilbride for Illinois Supreme Court
Endorsement: Tom Kilbride for Illinois Supreme Court
Endorsement: Theresa Greenfield for U.S. Senate -- Iowa
Endorsement: Theresa Greenfield for U.S. Senate -- Iowa
Endorsement: Dick Durbin for U.S. Senate -- Illinois
Endorsement: Dick Durbin for U.S. Senate -- Illinois
Endorsement: Cheri Bustos for Illinois' 17th congressional district
Endorsement: Cheri Bustos for Illinois' 17th congressional district

Election 2020: A look at the Iowa races in today's election

+3
Iowa 2nd Congressional District election preview
Iowa 2nd Congressional District election preview
+4
Iowa House District 89: A three-way race focused on education, legalization of marijuana and COVID-19 response
Iowa House District 89: A three-way race focused on education, legalization of marijuana and COVID-19 response
+3
Iowa House District 92: 'Commonsense' newcomer faces 'stay the course' incumbent
Iowa House District 92: 'Commonsense' newcomer faces 'stay the course' incumbent
+3
Iowa House District 93: The incumbent is for a mask mandate. The challenger says he trusts 'Iowans' commonsense'
Iowa House District 93: The incumbent is for a mask mandate. The challenger says he trusts 'Iowans' commonsense'
+3
Iowa House District 94: Candidates hold similar goals, but different methods
Iowa House District 94: Candidates hold similar goals, but different methods

Election 2020: A look at the Illinois races in today's election

+3
U.S. House Ill. District 17: Cheri Bustos being challenged by Esther Joy King
U.S. House Ill. District 17: Cheri Bustos being challenged by Esther Joy King
+2
Illinois House District 71: McCombie and Padilla face off again
Illinois House District 71: McCombie and Padilla face off again
+4
Illinois House District 72: Mike Halpin being challenged by Glen Evans again
Illinois House District 72: Mike Halpin being challenged by Glen Evans again
+3
Rock Island County board district 8: Brian Vyncke being challenged by Sharon Diekman
Rock Island County board district 8: Brian Vyncke being challenged by Sharon Diekman
+3
Rock Island County board District 9: Jeff Deppe being challenged by Mark Lundahl
Rock Island County board District 9: Jeff Deppe being challenged by Mark Lundahl

3. Report on officer-involved shooting goes to Rock Island County state's attorney

siren 2

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force completed their investigation into last month's officer-involved shooting of Akbar Eaddy and reported its findings Monday to Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal.

Eaddy died after an alleged gun battle with Rock Island police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.

According to a news release from the Rock Island Integrity Task Force, the Rock Island Police Department responded to the report of an aggravated domestic disturbance at 11:48 p.m., Oct. 16 in the 2400 block of 6th Avenue, Rock Island where a woman was reportedly being battered by her boyfriend.

The news release said responding officers learned Eaddy fled a private residence in his vehicle, along with a man and a minor child passenger. Rock Island police officers located the suspect vehicle near the location of the aggravated domestic battery and initiated a traffic stop.

According to the officers, Eaddy initially yielded to the traffic stop, but fled in his vehicle after an arrest was attempted. Rock Island police relocated Eaddy in the vehicle in the 2200 block of 13th Avenue in Rock Island. The police approached the vehicle, and gave verbal commands to Eaddy before he allegedly fled southbound on foot.

The release said officers established a perimeter of the area when Eaddy "reportedly began opening fire on responding officers."

"Rock Island police officers Anthony Zier, Andrew Lawler, Zachary Costas and Randy May encountered Eaddy in the 1200 block of 21st Street, Rock Island and attempted to apprehend him," the release said. "Eaddy reportedly fired again at the officers. Gun fire was then exchanged between the four officers and Eaddy. Eaddy was fatally wounded by officers during the exchange of gunfire."

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson determined Eaddy died in the early morning hours of Oct. 17 at the scene, where he was pronounced dead. An independent coroner conducted Eaddy's autopsy Oct. 19 and found Eaddy sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The news release said Villarreal is waiting on lab and ballistic reports from the Illinois State Police Crime lab and "typically, lab and ballistic reports take more time to complete due to their complex nature."

The task force's new release said Villarreal is expected to "... make any decision regarding criminal charges stemming from the incident in Rock Island."

The news release said the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force's investigation started Oct. 17, initiated by Rock Island Police Chief Jeffrey VenHuizen.

The investigation lasted 17 days and, according to the release, "... collected evidence, reviewed video, conducted interviews and sent evidence for lab testing."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

4. Illinois Quad-Cities bar, restaurant owners weigh whether to defy Gov. Pritzker's shutdown order

110220-qc-nws-shutdown-01.JPG

Mary Riley, owner of Railhouse Bar & Grill, speaks to the crowd of business owners that gathered inside her bar on Monday. The group discussed their opposition and options to the shutdown for bar and restaurant owners that starts Wednesday.

Theo Grevas is going to keep dine-in service going Wednesday at Theo’s Java Club in downtown Rock Island.

“We wear masks, we space every other table and clean, and clean again. Our employees, knock on wood, are fine and healthy and our customers are healthy,” Grevas said Monday afternoon.

When asked what his plan for Wednesday is, Grevas said it will be the same as when he reopened in June after voluntarily shutting down for weeks: carryout; curbside orders; and dine-in.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new COVID-19 mitigation restrictions for Region 2 — Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties — in the Restore Illinois plan, as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for at least the next two weeks.

Restrictions include no indoor dining or service at bars and restaurants; outdoor dining with tables six-feet apart and service ending at 11 p.m. with customers seated and reservations required.

Dancing or standing indoors at a bar is restricted, party buses are not allowed and meetings/social events/gatherings are limited to 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity, whichever is less. Read more.

5. Rock Island High School closing for two weeks because of COVID-19

092420-qc-nws-rimilan-schools-1.JPG

Rock Island High School is closing for two weeks starting Wednesday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

An increase in positive COVID-19 cases has led the Rock Island-Milan School District to shut down Rock Island High School for two weeks beginning Wednesday.

The announcement, released Monday afternoon, said the closure will last until Nov. 16 for safety and to allow for the needed quarantines and minimize the spread of the coronavirus. While the school is closed, it will be cleaned and sanitized. The decision to close was made in consultation with the Rock Island County Health Department.

The district began the semester with instruction fully online because of the pandemic, but recently switched to a mixed model that included both in-person and virtual instruction. While the high school is closed, its students will return to the fully virtual model. Students are scheduled to return to the mixed model on Nov. 17. Read more.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Circa '21 to postpone holiday season due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts

• COVID-19 linked to four more deaths in Q-C

• Illinois COVID-19 cases force entire state into mitigations

• Bettendorf schools to participate in project to learn more about COVID-19

• Iowa hospital officials seek action as virus cases soar

• COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to reach new second-wave highs; Statewide positivity rate tops 8 percent for first time since May

6. Iowa-bound I-74 expected to open by end of month

110320-qc-nws-bridge-037

A construction worker stands on the outside ledge of the new Iowa-bound Interstate 74 bridge with the ascending arches of the Illinois-bound side looming behind him as construction continues on Monday over the Mississippi river between Moline and Bettendorf.

The Iowa-bound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge is expected to open before the end of November, with the exact date to be announced soon by the Iowa Department of Transportation, George Ryan, Interstate 74 corridor manager told the Bettendorf City Council Monday evening.

Ryan is a consultant coordinating the entire 5½ miles of the project, from south of Avenue of the Cities in Moline to south of Middle Road in Bettendorf. He was invited by the city to give an update on the multi-year public works project that is estimated to cost $1.2 billion, including related interstate expansions and other improvements.

The next major adjustment in traffic patterns will be sometime between when the Iowa-bound (westbound) span opens later this month and April 1 when eastbound traffic will be switched to the new span in a shared arrangement so that old viaducts can be removed, Ryan told the council. Read more.

I-74 bridge construction update

+11 
+11 
110320-qc-nws-bridge-061
+11 
+11 
110320-qc-nws-bridge-037
+11 
+11 
110320-qc-nws-bridge-034
+11 
+11 
110320-qc-nws-bridge-044
+11 
+11 
110320-qc-nws-bridge-051

Trending stories

Today's photo galleries: State volleyball

Photos: Pleasant Valley beats Cedar Falls in 5A state quarterfinal

+14 
+14 
Pleasant Valley vs Cedar Falls state volleyball
+14 
+14 
Pleasant Valley vs Cedar Falls state volleyball
+14 
+14 
Pleasant Valley vs Cedar Falls state volleyball
+14 
+14 
Pleasant Valley vs Cedar Falls state volleyball
+14 
+14 
Pleasant Valley vs Cedar Falls state volleyball

North Scott falls in 4A quarterfinal to Gilbert

+8 
+8 
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
+8 
+8 
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
+8 
+8 
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
+8 
+8 
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball
+8 
+8 
North Scott vs Gilbert state volleyball

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Theresa Greenfield stops at Bayside Bistro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News