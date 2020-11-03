Rick's Six: Election Day, more changes because of COVID-19, and I-74 bridge expected to open by end of month

A good Tuesday to all. It's Election Day across the nation. We're looking at a mild day for this time of year. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 49 degrees.
2. What you need to know about Election Day
For Iowans who prefer the tradition of heading to the polling place on Election Day to vote in person, today is your day.
To cast a ballot in the hard-fought 2020 election, a prospective voter must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Iowa, at least 18 years old and registered to vote. More voter information can be found at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov/elections.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but election officials say you will be able to vote as long as you are in line by 9 p.m. An ID is required to vote. Read more.
3. Report on officer-involved shooting goes to Rock Island County state's attorney
The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force completed their investigation into last month's officer-involved shooting of Akbar Eaddy and reported its findings Monday to Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal.
Eaddy died after an alleged gun battle with Rock Island police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.
According to a news release from the Rock Island Integrity Task Force, the Rock Island Police Department responded to the report of an aggravated domestic disturbance at 11:48 p.m., Oct. 16 in the 2400 block of 6th Avenue, Rock Island where a woman was reportedly being battered by her boyfriend.
The news release said responding officers learned Eaddy fled a private residence in his vehicle, along with a man and a minor child passenger. Rock Island police officers located the suspect vehicle near the location of the aggravated domestic battery and initiated a traffic stop.
According to the officers, Eaddy initially yielded to the traffic stop, but fled in his vehicle after an arrest was attempted. Rock Island police relocated Eaddy in the vehicle in the 2200 block of 13th Avenue in Rock Island. The police approached the vehicle, and gave verbal commands to Eaddy before he allegedly fled southbound on foot.
The release said officers established a perimeter of the area when Eaddy "reportedly began opening fire on responding officers."
"Rock Island police officers Anthony Zier, Andrew Lawler, Zachary Costas and Randy May encountered Eaddy in the 1200 block of 21st Street, Rock Island and attempted to apprehend him," the release said. "Eaddy reportedly fired again at the officers. Gun fire was then exchanged between the four officers and Eaddy. Eaddy was fatally wounded by officers during the exchange of gunfire."
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson determined Eaddy died in the early morning hours of Oct. 17 at the scene, where he was pronounced dead. An independent coroner conducted Eaddy's autopsy Oct. 19 and found Eaddy sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
The news release said Villarreal is waiting on lab and ballistic reports from the Illinois State Police Crime lab and "typically, lab and ballistic reports take more time to complete due to their complex nature."
The task force's new release said Villarreal is expected to "... make any decision regarding criminal charges stemming from the incident in Rock Island."
The news release said the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force's investigation started Oct. 17, initiated by Rock Island Police Chief Jeffrey VenHuizen.
The investigation lasted 17 days and, according to the release, "... collected evidence, reviewed video, conducted interviews and sent evidence for lab testing."
4. Illinois Quad-Cities bar, restaurant owners weigh whether to defy Gov. Pritzker's shutdown order
Theo Grevas is going to keep dine-in service going Wednesday at Theo’s Java Club in downtown Rock Island.
“We wear masks, we space every other table and clean, and clean again. Our employees, knock on wood, are fine and healthy and our customers are healthy,” Grevas said Monday afternoon.
When asked what his plan for Wednesday is, Grevas said it will be the same as when he reopened in June after voluntarily shutting down for weeks: carryout; curbside orders; and dine-in.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new COVID-19 mitigation restrictions for Region 2 — Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties — in the Restore Illinois plan, as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for at least the next two weeks.
Restrictions include no indoor dining or service at bars and restaurants; outdoor dining with tables six-feet apart and service ending at 11 p.m. with customers seated and reservations required.
Dancing or standing indoors at a bar is restricted, party buses are not allowed and meetings/social events/gatherings are limited to 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity, whichever is less. Read more.
5. Rock Island High School closing for two weeks because of COVID-19
An increase in positive COVID-19 cases has led the Rock Island-Milan School District to shut down Rock Island High School for two weeks beginning Wednesday.
The announcement, released Monday afternoon, said the closure will last until Nov. 16 for safety and to allow for the needed quarantines and minimize the spread of the coronavirus. While the school is closed, it will be cleaned and sanitized. The decision to close was made in consultation with the Rock Island County Health Department.
The district began the semester with instruction fully online because of the pandemic, but recently switched to a mixed model that included both in-person and virtual instruction. While the high school is closed, its students will return to the fully virtual model. Students are scheduled to return to the mixed model on Nov. 17. Read more.
6. Iowa-bound I-74 expected to open by end of month
The Iowa-bound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge is expected to open before the end of November, with the exact date to be announced soon by the Iowa Department of Transportation, George Ryan, Interstate 74 corridor manager told the Bettendorf City Council Monday evening.
Ryan is a consultant coordinating the entire 5½ miles of the project, from south of Avenue of the Cities in Moline to south of Middle Road in Bettendorf. He was invited by the city to give an update on the multi-year public works project that is estimated to cost $1.2 billion, including related interstate expansions and other improvements.
The next major adjustment in traffic patterns will be sometime between when the Iowa-bound (westbound) span opens later this month and April 1 when eastbound traffic will be switched to the new span in a shared arrangement so that old viaducts can be removed, Ryan told the council. Read more.
