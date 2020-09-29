Rick's Six: Ernst, Greenfield trade barbs in debate, relocated mussels strong, and reaction about state intervention in Davenport schools

A good Tuesday morning to all. We're looking at a little bit of this and a little bit of that as the month of September takes its final gasps of the year.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Isolated showers and breezy
Look for isolated showers today after 2 p.m. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 62 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 47 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 67 degrees. There's a 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees.
• Construction update affecting Iowa-bound I-74 in Moline: Bridgemakers will be pouring concrete for I-74 structures in Moline from Wednesday through Friday. Concrete trucks will use the I-74 U-turn at River Drive from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Expect delays & watch for flaggers directing trucks in/out of the construction zone.
2. Ernst, Greenfield trade criticism in heated Senate debate
The intensity regularly matched the stakes during the first debate for Iowa’s competitive U.S. Senate race. Joni Ernst, a first-term incumbent Republican, and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield debated for the first time Monday night at Iowa PBS studios.
Three polls published a week ago showed Greenfield leading the race by narrow margins, all within the polls’ margins for error, and the race’s outcome could help decide whether Republicans or Democrats emerge from the November 3 elections with a majority. Read more.
3. East Moline police asking for public assistance in Leisure Time shooting incident
East Moline police are seeking information in a weekend shooting that injured a 41-year-old man.
East Moline authorities responded to Leisure Time, 845 Avenue of the Cities, at 1:01 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person shot.
Authorities located the wounded man, who had been struck in his torso and was later taken to a local hospital for medical care. He is currently in stable condition, police said.
The suspect in the case is said to have gotten into the passenger side of a silver Monte Carlo with no front license plate and authorities are circulating an image of the vehicle leaving the scene on the East Moline Police Department Facebook page.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• North Scott high school students return to classroom after a week of increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines
5. Relocated 'bridge mussels' near I-74 bridge construction site are faring well
The mussels removed from the Mississippi River bottom to get them out of harm's way during construction of the I-74 bridge appear to be faring well. Monitoring of the relocated mussels, including three federally endangered species, "indicate that individuals are doing fine and there is no abnormal mortality from the relocation," said Kristen Lundh, of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
"We haven’t been able to monitor the impacted mussel beds within the construction zone, yet, as the construction is ongoing."
Keeping track of the mussels can be tricky for two reasons: Divers must make the observations, and survey conditions in the Mississippi River are difficult. Read more.
6. More people speak on state stepping in on Davenport schools
A number of people spoke at Monday night's Davenport School Board meeting about the state’s recent decision to put a temporary superintendent and chief financial officer in place to help the district correct compliance issues.
The Iowa Board of Education voted Friday to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the Davenport Community School District at the district’s expense. The district’s Superintendent Robert Kobylski and the CFO were not fired by the state board, a power that rests with the district’s own elected officials.
Friday’s decision was the first time the step has been taken. It was based on a Iowa Department of Education recommendation that argued the district is failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to help it correct compliance issues in a number of areas, including equitable education for Black students.
Monday’s statements happened during the regular meeting's public comment session. The full meeting, including all of the comments, is available on the district’s YouTube page. Read more.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
