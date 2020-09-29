Rick's Six: Ernst, Greenfield trade barbs in debate, relocated mussels strong, and reaction about state intervention in Davenport schools

A good Tuesday morning to all. We're looking at a little bit of this and a little bit of that as the month of September takes its final gasps of the year.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Isolated showers and breezy

Look for isolated showers today after 2 p.m. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 62 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 47 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 67 degrees. There's a 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees.