 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Ernst, Greenfield trade barbs in debate, relocated mussels strong, and reaction about state intervention in Davenport schools
alert featured

Rick's Six: Ernst, Greenfield trade barbs in debate, relocated mussels strong, and reaction about state intervention in Davenport schools

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Tuesday morning to all. We're looking at a little bit of this and a little bit of that as the month of September takes its final gasps of the year.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Isolated showers and breezy

NWS: Summary

Look for isolated showers today after 2 p.m. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 62 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 47 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 67 degrees. There's a 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees.

Flaggers

• Construction update affecting Iowa-bound I-74 in Moline: Bridgemakers will be pouring concrete for I-74 structures in Moline from Wednesday through Friday. Concrete trucks will use the I-74 U-turn at River Drive from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Expect delays & watch for flaggers directing trucks in/out of the construction zone.

2. Ernst, Greenfield trade criticism in heated Senate debate

Theresa Greenfield

Theresa Greenfield
Sen. Joni Ernst

Sen. Joni Ernst

The intensity regularly matched the stakes during the first debate for Iowa’s competitive U.S. Senate race. Joni Ernst, a first-term incumbent Republican, and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield debated for the first time Monday night at Iowa PBS studios.

Three polls published a week ago showed Greenfield leading the race by narrow margins, all within the polls’ margins for error, and the race’s outcome could help decide whether Republicans or Democrats emerge from the November 3 elections with a majority. Read more.

Related reading

• Your guide to Tuesday's presidential debate

• Democrats unveil pink pig aimed at Ernst's senate campaign

• 'This is election tampering': Moline mailboxes filled with photocopied ballots

3. East Moline police asking for public assistance in Leisure Time shooting incident

Suspect vehicle in Sept. 27, 2020, shooting at Leisure Time in East Moline

The suspect vehicle in the 1:01 a.m. Sunday shooting at Leisure Time in East Moline. This photo is being circulated by East Moline police and Crime Stoppers.

East Moline police are seeking information in a weekend shooting that injured a 41-year-old man.

East Moline authorities responded to Leisure Time, 845 Avenue of the Cities, at 1:01 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person shot.

Authorities located the wounded man, who had been struck in his torso and was later taken to a local hospital for medical care. He is currently in stable condition, police said.

The suspect in the case is said to have gotten into the passenger side of a silver Monte Carlo with no front license plate and authorities are circulating an image of the vehicle leaving the scene on the East Moline Police Department Facebook page.

Related reading

• Closing time for bars in the Rock Island bar district to remain at 2 am - temporarily

• Camanche Fire: Microwave oven started house fire early Sunday

• Parked vehicle, residence hit by gunfire in Moline

• Suspected WIU shooter makes first court appearance in Macomb

• Illinois Quad-City authorities search property in Trudy Appleby case

• Colona man charged with felony sexual abuse

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Quad-Cities exceeds 6,000 COVID-19 cases

• North Scott high school students return to classroom after a week of increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines

• Augustana College restrictions continue

• EICC gets $100K to boost career skills for area residents impacted by COVID-19

• Moline school officials order COVID-19 test kits

5. Relocated 'bridge mussels' near I-74 bridge construction site are faring well

Mussell Mapping

Relocation of mussels from the I-74 construction zone in 2016 involved tracking of individual specimens. The information collected then still is used to monitor the mussels.

The mussels removed from the Mississippi River bottom to get them out of harm's way during construction of the I-74 bridge appear to be faring well. Monitoring of the relocated mussels, including three federally endangered species, "indicate that individuals are doing fine and there is no abnormal mortality from the relocation," said Kristen Lundh, of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

"We haven’t been able to monitor the impacted mussel beds within the construction zone, yet, as the construction is ongoing."

Keeping track of the mussels can be tricky for two reasons: Divers must make the observations, and survey conditions in the Mississippi River are difficult. Read more.

PHOTOS: Mississippi Mussel Relocation

+10 
+10 
Mussel relocation
+10 
+10 
Mussel relocation
+10 
+10 
Mussel relocation
+10 
+10 
Mussel relocation
+10 
+10 
Mussel relocation

6. More people speak on state stepping in on Davenport schools

013020-qc-nws-sbrc-002

Davenport School District Superintendent Robert Kobylski

A number of people spoke at Monday night's Davenport School Board meeting about the state’s recent decision to put a temporary superintendent and chief financial officer in place to help the district correct compliance issues.

The Iowa Board of Education voted Friday to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the Davenport Community School District at the district’s expense. The district’s Superintendent Robert Kobylski and the CFO were not fired by the state board, a power that rests with the district’s own elected officials.

Friday’s decision was the first time the step has been taken. It was based on a Iowa Department of Education recommendation that argued the district is failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to help it correct compliance issues in a number of areas, including equitable education for Black students.

Monday’s statements happened during the regular meeting's public comment session. The full meeting, including all of the comments, is available on the district’s YouTube page. Read more.

Trending stories

Today's top video: Photocopied ballots

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Western Big 6 girls conference meet

+34 
+34 
092820-qc-spt-big-6-girls-golf-001
+34 
+34 
092820-qc-spt-big-6-girls-golf-002
+34 
+34 
092820-qc-spt-big-6-girls-golf-003
+34 
+34 
092820-qc-spt-big-6-girls-golf-004
+34 
+34 
092820-qc-spt-big-6-girls-golf-005

Photos: North Scott head back to school

+7 
+7 
092820-qc-nws-northscott-01.JPG
+7 
+7 
092820-qc-nws-northscott-02.JPG
+7 
+7 
092820-qc-nws-northscott-03.JPG
+7 
+7 
092820-qc-nws-northscott-04.JPG
+7 
+7 
092820-qc-nws-northscott-05.JPG

On the Riverfront Trail

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: President of the Davenport NAACP Larry Roberson and coordinator Glenda Guster explain the importance of today’s blood drive that was facilitated through the NAACP’s Health Committee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News