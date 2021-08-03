Rick's Six: Fair days, masks returning around Q-C, renters ordered to get out, and endangered bees found at Niabi

People who ventured inside the Scott County Administrative Center on Monday were treated to signs asking all visitors to wear masks.

In fact, all Scott County employees inside the building located at 600 W. 4th St. are now wearing masks when not at their desks.

It's a sign of the times in a county the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified as having a "high level of community transmission" of COVID-19.

That status came roughly a week after the CDC placed Scott County at "moderate" level and just three days after the county moved to the "substantial" level. Read more.

4. Davenport renters have until Aug. 15 to move after city declares apartments uninhabitable

Dozens of Davenport renters and their families — many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability — now have until Aug. 15 to find a new home amid an affordable housing crisis and pandemic.