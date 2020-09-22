Rick's Six: Fall arrives, delays possible today on John Deere Road, and Davenport takes a look at police reforms

-
A good Tuesday to all. Fall "officially" arrives at 8:31 a.m. with the autumnal equinox. That means equal parts sunshine and darkness for the region. From now until December, nights will continue to get longer while daylight becomes a premium.
Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny and mild
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
The Vernal and Autumnal Equinoxes
There are only two times of the year when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a "nearly" equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.
These events are referred to as Equinoxes.The word equinox is derived from two Latin words — aequus (equal) and nox (night).
At the equator, the sun is directly overhead at noon on these two equinoxes. The "nearly" equal hours of day and night is due to refraction of sunlight or a bending of the light's rays that causes the sun to appear above the horizon when the actual position of the sun is below the horizon.
Additionally, the days become a little longer at the higher latitudes (those at a distance from the equator) because it takes the sun longer to rise and set.
Therefore, on the equinox and for several days before and after the equinox, the length of day will range from about 12 hours and six and one-half minutes at the equator, to 12 hours and 8 minutes at 30 degrees latitude, to 12 hours and 16 minutes at 60 degrees latitude.
— The National Weather Service
2. Traffic signal maintenance could cause delays in Moline
Moline and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) crews will be performing maintenance on the traffic signal at the intersection of 16th Street and John Deere Road beginning at 7 a.m., Tuesday. Work will be completed the same day, but drivers can expect delays during this time.
3. Davenport City Council, Civil Rights Commission examine police reforms
Davenport City Council members say they're receptive to proposed police reforms to increase transparency and fairness in city policing, though many questions remain.
Members discussed issues of police funding, bail reform, civilian oversight of the Davenport Police Department and decriminalizing minor, nonviolent offenses.
Some, such as bail reform and decriminalizing minor marijuana crimes and other "low-level" misdemeanor offenses, require changes to state law, and were seen as non-starters.
While others, including creating a civilian board to review complaints of police misconduct, along with a separate, independent committee tasked with reviewing police policies, practices and procedures, will likely merit further discussion.
Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the department has already formed a working group with the NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens and other community members to review police policies. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Quad-Cities pay tribute to Ginsberg
Dozens gathered in front of the towering glass and stone entrance to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday evening, a fitting backdrop for a tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — a towering figure herself.
Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the United States Supreme Court, died Friday at age 87. An iconic figure in the fight for women's rights, equality and a tireless advocate for progress, Ginsburg will become the first woman in history to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday and Saturday.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal hosted the memorial service, attended by county officials and families of all generations, several of them wearing Ginsburg-inspired face masks depicting her famous lace collar or a photo of the late justice. Read more.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
