Rick's Six: Fall arrives, delays possible today on John Deere Road, and Davenport takes a look at police reforms

A good Tuesday to all. Fall "officially" arrives at 8:31 a.m. with the autumnal equinox. That means equal parts sunshine and darkness for the region. From now until December, nights will continue to get longer while daylight becomes a premium.

Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny and mild

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

The Vernal and Autumnal Equinoxes

There are only two times of the year when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a "nearly" equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.

These events are referred to as Equinoxes.The word equinox is derived from two Latin words — aequus (equal) and nox (night).