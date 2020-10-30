Rick's Six: Fall back, traffic alert for Brady Street, and caution urged for Halloween, voting

A good Friday to all. Today will be another day in the 40s but come Halloween Saturday we will be looking at temperatures in the lower 60s. Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny today
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.
2. Traffic alert: Brady Street in Davenport
Two significant projects in Davenport could impact travel if you use Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway areas.
• The southbound Brady Street left turn lane onto Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed between Sunday, November 1 and Sunday, November 15. The closure is for IDOT pavement restoration. Drivers should use 53rd Street for eastbound travel.
• During this time, there will be periodic closures and lane reductions on and along Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue while the contractor completes reinforcement work per Iowa DOT specifications. Detours are possible while repairs are made.
3. Rock Island home hit by gunfire
A house was struck by gunfire Wednesday night in Rock Island.
According to Rock Island police, officers responded at about 7:40 p.m. to the 2400 block of 8th Avenue for a report of shots fired believed to have occurred five minutes prior.
Police say a house was struck, but as of Thursday morning there are no known victims. Evidence was collected by authorities at the scene.
No arrests have been made as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Rock Island police’s criminal investigation division continues to investigate the matter. Police ask anyone with information to call Rock Island police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
4. Quad-City health officials urge caution during Halloween and while voting
Two big events left on the 2020 calendar — Halloween and next Tuesday's election — spurred local health officials to encourage following COVID-19 safety guidelines safety while enjoying the holiday or voting.
The words of caution came during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing and were braced by another day of rising infection numbers across the area. Read more.
5. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Suburban restaurant defies restrictions with decision from local judge; Pritzker Administration has already appealed the decision
