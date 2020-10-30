Rick's Six: Fall back, traffic alert for Brady Street, and caution urged for Halloween, voting

• The southbound Brady Street left turn lane onto Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed between Sunday, November 1 and Sunday, November 15. The closure is for IDOT pavement restoration. Drivers should use 53rd Street for eastbound travel.

• During this time, there will be periodic closures and lane reductions on and along Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue while the contractor completes reinforcement work per Iowa DOT specifications. Detours are possible while repairs are made.

3. Rock Island home hit by gunfire

A house was struck by gunfire Wednesday night in Rock Island.

According to Rock Island police, officers responded at about 7:40 p.m. to the 2400 block of 8th Avenue for a report of shots fired believed to have occurred five minutes prior.

Police say a house was struck, but as of Thursday morning there are no known victims. Evidence was collected by authorities at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of 11 a.m. Thursday.