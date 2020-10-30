 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Fall back, traffic alert for Brady Street, and caution urged for Halloween, voting
alert featured

Rick's Six: Fall back, traffic alert for Brady Street, and caution urged for Halloween, voting

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Friday to all. Today will be another day in the 40s but come Halloween Saturday we will be looking at temperatures in the lower 60s. Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

 1. Mostly sunny today

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.

NWS: Halloween

• Trick-or-Treat times in Q-C region

You've been warned, now don't forget ... 

Time change

2.  Traffic alert: Brady Street in Davenport

Traffic cones

Two significant projects in Davenport could impact travel if you use Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway areas.

• The southbound Brady Street left turn lane onto Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed between Sunday, November 1 and Sunday, November 15. The closure is for IDOT pavement restoration. Drivers should use 53rd Street for eastbound travel.

• During this time, there will be periodic closures and lane reductions on and along Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue while the contractor completes reinforcement work per Iowa DOT specifications. Detours are possible while repairs are made.

3. Rock Island home hit by gunfire 

siren 3

A house was struck by gunfire Wednesday night in Rock Island.

According to Rock Island police, officers responded at about 7:40 p.m. to the 2400 block of 8th Avenue for a report of shots fired believed to have occurred five minutes prior.

Police say a house was struck, but as of Thursday morning there are no known victims. Evidence was collected by authorities at the scene.

No arrests have been made as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Rock Island police’s criminal investigation division continues to investigate the matter. Police ask anyone with information to call Rock Island police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Related reading

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Man pleads to second-degree murder in East Moline shooting death

4. Quad-City health officials urge caution during Halloween and while voting

091920-qc-nws-covid-15.JPG

Alexandria Coldwell, a phlebotomist, administers a COVID-19 test to James Lambrecht of Moline in September at a COVID-19 testing center in Moline. Free testing will be in the parking lot of the Camden Centre located within Camden Park, 2701 1st St., Milan. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Two big events left on the 2020 calendar — Halloween and next Tuesday's election — spurred local health officials to encourage following COVID-19 safety guidelines safety while enjoying the holiday or voting.

The words of caution came during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing and were braced by another day of rising infection numbers across the area. Read more.

5. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Temporary COVID-19 testing site open this weekend in Milan

• Suburban restaurant defies restrictions with decision from local judge; Pritzker Administration has already appealed the decision

• Iowa coronavirus cases, hospitalizations rapidly increasing

• Court OKs video jury selection for civil trials

• Rock Island-Milan reports seven COVID-19 cases as of Thursday

• Quad-City health officials urge caution during Halloween and while voting

• COVID-19 crackdown now in 9 of 11 regions in Illinois

• COVID-era comedy? It's possible, says Sioux City-bound 'America's Got Talent' finalist Drew Lynch

• Deere hosts 'Farm Must Go On' virtual benefit concert

• Iowa coronavirus cases, hospitalizations rapidly increasing

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo gallery

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News