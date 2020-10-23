Rick's Six: Falling temps, shooting in Rock Island, and a calmer presidential debate

A good Friday to all. Falling temperatures and more rain top today's forecast. Here are the weather details and the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Falling temperatures
Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm before 9 a.m. then a chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a temperature falling to around 42 degrees by 10 a.m. A northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Widespread frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. The chance of overnight showers is 40%.
2. Final Trump-Biden debate marked by clashes but less chaos
After a raucous first debate led organizers to introduce a mute button, the second and final meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was a downright civil affair.
Whether because of that button this time or the terrible reviews in the first debate — especially for Trump — the candidates interrupted each other far less frequently Thursday night, even as they clashed on issues including the coronavirus, crime and global warming.
While Trump and Biden responded to the other's answers — shaking their heads disapprovingly or smiling, in the case of Biden — the two largely avoided speaking over each other. Read more.
3. One wounded in Rock Island shooting
Rock Island police are investigating a shooting incident at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the Save More super market, 625 26th St.
Police said one person suffered a non-life-threatening wound and that a vehicle, a minivan, parked along 26th Street, had been struck by a stray bullet.
There were no reports of other injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
Related reading
Support Local Journalism
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Rock Island County health official: COVID-19 outbreaks linked to 2 Quad-City weddings, outings to brunch, the bars
5. Tonight's high school football playoff games
Check out tonight's football playoff games in Iowa. Read more.
6. Trending stories
One wounded in Rock Island shooting
Eldridge man, hours after his arrest on slew of child sex charges, released on own recognizance
Rock Island County health official: COVID-19 outbreaks linked to 2 Quad-City weddings, outings to brunch, the bars
Fact-checking claims from the final Trump-Biden debate
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for October 22
Today's top video
Today's photo gallery: Bettendorf volleyball
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-001
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-002
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-003
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-004
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-005
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-006
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-007
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-008
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-009
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-010
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-011
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-012
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-013
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-014
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-015
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-016
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-017
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-018
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-019
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-020
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-021
102220-qc-spt-bett-kennedy-vb-022
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Public Safety
- Crime
- Today
- Photo
- Rick
- Video
- Court
- Rock Island
- Davenport
- Highway
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Gate
- Driver
- Government Bridge
- Viaduct
- Vehicular Traffic
- County Highway
- Henry
- Department
- Closure
- Attention
- Speed Limit
- Traffic
- Lane
- Repair
- Passing Lane
- Bridge Deck
- I-88
- Playoff Game
- Football
- Story
- High School
- Linguistics
- Criminal Law
- Sexology
- Annawan
- Bettendorf
- Eldridge
- Police
- Sex
- Shooting
- Medicine
- Incident
- App
- Quad-cities
- Iowa Quad-cities
- Joe Biden
- Law
- Donald Trump
- Meteorology
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.