Rick's Six: Falling temps, shooting in Rock Island, and a calmer presidential debate
alert featured

Rick's Six: Falling temps, shooting in Rock Island, and a calmer presidential debate

A good Friday to all. Falling temperatures and more rain top today's forecast. Here are the weather details and the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Falling temperatures

NWS: Weekend

Showers  are likely with a possible thunderstorm before 9 a.m. then a chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a temperature falling to around 42 degrees by 10 a.m. A northwest wind  between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Widespread frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. The chance of overnight showers is 40%. 

2.  Final Trump-Biden debate marked by clashes but less chaos

After a raucous first debate led organizers to introduce a mute button, the second and final meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was a downright civil affair.

Whether because of that button this time or the terrible reviews in the first debate — especially for Trump — the candidates interrupted each other far less frequently Thursday night, even as they clashed on issues including the coronavirus, crime and global warming.

While Trump and Biden responded to the other's answers — shaking their heads disapprovingly or smiling, in the case of Biden — the two largely avoided speaking over each other. Read more.

Photos from the final presidential debate of 2020

APTOPIX Election 2020 Debate
APTOPIX Election 2020 Debate
APTOPIX Election 2020 Debate
APTOPIX Election 2020 Debate
Election 2020 Debate

3. One wounded in Rock Island shooting

Rock Island shooting 1

Rock Island Police investigate a shooting that occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the Save More super market, 625 26th St. One person suffered a non-life-threatening wound and a parked vehicle was struck by a stray bullet. 

Rock Island police are investigating a shooting incident at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the Save More super market, 625 26th St. 

Police said one person suffered a non-life-threatening wound and that a vehicle, a minivan, parked along 26th Street, had been struck by a stray bullet.

There were no reports of other injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Rock Island County health official: COVID-19 outbreaks linked to 2 Quad-City weddings, outings to brunch, the bars

• 100 students return to Mercer County schools for in-school learning

• Iowa Quad-Cities colleges getting nearly $300,000 to connect students to internet

• Chicago orders business curfew amid virus' 'second surge'

• Illinois governor orders police patrols amid COVID spikes

• Iowa's use of pandemic aid for 2nd IT project draws scrutiny

• Iowa reports 15 virus deaths, 1,401 confirmed positive cases

5.  Tonight's high school football playoff games

100920-qc-spt-clinton-ns-fball-007

North Scott's Carter Markham fires a pass against Clinton two weeks ago at Lancer Stadium. Markham is completing nearly 73% of his throws in three starts for the Lancers, who host Mount Pleasant in a Class 3A second-round playoff game Friday night.

Check out tonight's football playoff games in Iowa. Read more. 

6. Trending stories

Today's top video

Today's photo gallery: Bettendorf volleyball

