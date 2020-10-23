Rick's Six: Falling temps, shooting in Rock Island, and a calmer presidential debate

A good Friday to all. Falling temperatures and more rain top today's forecast. Here are the weather details and the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Falling temperatures

Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm before 9 a.m. then a chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a temperature falling to around 42 degrees by 10 a.m. A northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Widespread frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. The chance of overnight showers is 40%.

