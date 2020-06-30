Rick's Six: Fatal motorcycle crash, Bettendorf pays to settle records dispute, and Mississippi Valley Fair a 'go'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

6/30/20

A good Tuesday to all. It will be a little cooler than yesterday along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. High in the lower 80s

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.

For Wednesday, there's a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., a chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday night will see a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.

Flood warnings remain in place for the Wapsipinicon, Cedar and Iowa rivers.

