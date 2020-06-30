Rick's Six: Fatal motorcycle crash, Bettendorf pays to settle records dispute, and Mississippi Valley Fair a 'go'

A good Tuesday to all. It will be a little cooler than yesterday along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. High in the lower 80s
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.
For Wednesday, there's a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., a chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday night will see a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.
Flood warnings remain in place for the Wapsipinicon, Cedar and Iowa rivers.
Here are the latest river levels.
• A flood warning for the Cedar Rive near Conesville remains in effect until Friday. The Cedar is currently at 15.4 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. Water is affecting Saulsbury Road.
• A flood warning for the Iowa River at Wapello is set to expire Thursday. The Cedar is currently at 23.8 feet and falling. Flood stage is 21 feet. Water is affecting residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
• A flood warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt is in effect until Sunday. The Wapsi is currently at 12.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12.9 feet today then fall below flood stage Sunday. Water affects many residences along the river.
2. Mississippi Valley Fair is a go, with big changes
The Mississippi Valley Fair is a go for the week of Aug. 4-9 in Davenport, but it will be downsized, with no big-name, nationally known musical acts in the grandstand.
Instead the fair will book what fair general manager Sean Loter describes as "local bands," and the capacity of the grandstand will be limited. That number is still to be determined in consultation with the Scott County Health Department, he said.
Although the health department is advising the fair, it has no say-so on whether it can be held or not.
Loter's announcement on Monday came after a weekend in which cases of COVID-19 spiked in Scott County, and in Iowa and other states that had reopened after being locked down earlier this year. Read more.
3. 1 dead in motorcycle crash
Davenport police are investigating a Monday night motorcycle crash on W. River Drive.
The crash occurred at 7:09 p.m. at W. River Drive and Howell Street.
Police say a motorcycle traveling westbound on W. River Drive at a high rate of speed when it lost control. The motorcycle left the roadway on the north side and started to tumble. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com
4. Man sought for June 2 fire in East Moline
A man is being sought on a warrant accusing him of setting a fire that destroyed or damaged three vehicles on June 2 in East Moline.
Javon M. Jernigan, 20, was charged in the warrant with three counts of arson, according to the East Moline Police Department.
The fire was in a parking lot at the Deerfield Woods apartment complex in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue. No one was hurt.
There were two cars that burned and one that was damaged by the heat of the fire, East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs said at the scene the night of June 2.
The two cars that burned were parked next to each other in a lot, and both were heavily damaged by the fire.
Unrelated court records list Jernigan’s first name as Ja’von, but other identifying information matched with what the East Moline police provided. His last known address was in Hampton, court records state.
Jernigan was not in the Rock Island County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
The department asks that anyone with information about Jernigan’s whereabouts contact investigators at 309-752-1546. They can also call the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762- 9500.
5. Bettendorf pays resident $57,000 to settle open records request dispute
After a nearly three-year battle over a request to examine public records outlining payments to an attorney hired to represent the City of Bettendorf in lawsuits concerning the city’s sewer system, the city in May issued a $57,000 check to Allen Diercks to settle the dispute.
Initially, the City of Bettendorf provided Diercks heavily redacted statements when he made his request. When he sued the city over the redacted documents, the District Court ruled in favor of the city.
On appeal, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the District Court’s decision and remanded the case back for trial.
After settling, the city paid Diercks $57,000 and the suit was dismissed May 22. Read more.
