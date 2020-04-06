Rick's Six: First COVID-19 death in Scott County, nervous times for expectant moms, and arrest made in East Moline slaying

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A good Monday to all. Be safe, social distance, and brace for the worst. While the news on the coronavirus front remain grim, Ma Nature is helping us weather this coronavirus storm with a great forecast to start off the week.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. A chance of showers with a high in the 60s

Today there's a 40% chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 61 degrees.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.