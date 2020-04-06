Rick's Six: First COVID-19 death in Scott County, nervous times for expectant moms, and arrest made in East Moline slaying

A good Monday to all. Be safe, social distance, and brace for the worst. While the news on the coronavirus front remain grim, Ma Nature is helping us weather this coronavirus storm with a great forecast to start off the week.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. A chance of showers with a high in the 60s
Today there's a 40% chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 61 degrees.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.
A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Lock & Dam 15 until further notice. The river is at 16.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The Mississippi is expected to rise to 17.5 feet Friday then begin falling. At 17.5 feet water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water affects Bettendorf's Leach Park.
2. COVID-19 causes nervous times for new, expectant mothers
The glass in Emma Wagener's world has always been beyond half filled. She is the face of Optimism International.
Today, though, there is worry on the mind of the expectant Rock Island mother, seven months pregnant with her first child.
Wagener, though, is not alone. The worry world is a crowded one these days. Having a baby — amid the reality that is the new coronavirus — is unnerving at best. Read more.
More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus
3. Garden centers ready for spring
Andy Kay's first semi-truck load of annual flowers arrived last week. While the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down much of the country, the flower-plant-landscape business hasn't stopped.
Orders that garden center managers such as Kay, owner of The Green Thumbers, Davenport, placed more than six months ago are being delivered. Because it's still very early, the annuals Kay received were the cool-weather varieties, such as pansies.
As of Friday, garden center businesses in both Iowa and Illinois generally still are operating, poised for the big months of April, May and June when they typically make half their business for the year.
The Green Thumbers; Wallace's Garden Center & Greenhouse, Bettendorf; Meyer Landscape & Design, Moline; and Teske Pet & Garden Centers in Moline and Bettendorf all have made changes to help keep their employees and customers safe during the pandemic. Read more.
4. U. S. Marshals arrest suspect in March murder in East Moline
U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in the March 16 murder of an East Moline man.
Lamont L Williams, 25, arrested Sunday in Rock Island, faces two counts of first-degree murder. The charges are Class M felonies, with a mandatory sentence of 45 years to life, a Sunday news release said.
East Moline police investigated the homicide of Demetrius Tucker in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue, East Moline. On March 18, the Rock Island County State's Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Williams.
Williams is being held in Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million bond.
5. Road work update for Illinois Q-C
• 5th Avenue, east of 6th-12th streets in Moline: Beginning at 7 a.m., Hometown Plumbing will be closing eastbound traffic on 5th Avenue at 6th Street for sewer repairs. A detour will be in place thru April 13.
• The Illinois Department of Transportation also announces that weather permitting, construction on Illinois 5/92 just north of Illinois 84 will begin today.
Civil Constructors will be making miscellaneous bridge repairs, including a new concrete overlay on the structure carrying IL 5/IL 92 over the IAIS Railroad. It is scheduled to be completed by mid-August.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction with temporary barrier wall for this bridge work. Drivers should be alert for the lane closures and reduce speed when traveling through the work area.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.
• Coming up in Iowa
Beginning next Monday, E. 53rd Street between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue will be reduced to one lane each direction to allow for street reconstruction/widening along with storm water and utility improvements.
Drivers should consider alternate routes as traffic delays are likely.
Work is estimated to be completed by December 2020.
