Rick's Six: First vaccines in the Q-C, new Y ready to open, and fire heavily damages Davenport furniture store

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at another day of weather conditions similar to Tuesday — cloudy and cold. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. A high near 30 degrees

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees with a chance of overnight rain mixing with snow. The low will be 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

• New I-74 bridge becoming 2-way on Friday

The Iowa-bound span of the new I-74 bridge soon will carry Illinois-bound vehicles, too.

Dividers have been in place since the new westbound span opened in November in anticipation of two-way traffic. The one finished bridge is wider at 72 feet than both spans of the old bridge combined.

The old Illinois-bound span still will be used as a method of downtown delivery.