Rick's Six: First vaccines in the Q-C, new Y ready to open, and fire heavily damages Davenport furniture store

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at another day of weather conditions similar to Tuesday — cloudy and cold. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. A high near 30 degrees
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees with a chance of overnight rain mixing with snow. The low will be 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
• New I-74 bridge becoming 2-way on Friday
The Iowa-bound span of the new I-74 bridge soon will carry Illinois-bound vehicles, too.
Dividers have been in place since the new westbound span opened in November in anticipation of two-way traffic. The one finished bridge is wider at 72 feet than both spans of the old bridge combined.
The old Illinois-bound span still will be used as a method of downtown delivery.
Beginning Friday, weather permitting, Iowa drivers who wish to get to downtown Moline will use the old bridge from ramps at State and Grant streets in downtown Bettendorf.
Vehicles heading for Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road and Interstate 280 in Moline will use the new bridge from Middle Road and north of Middle in Iowa.
The head-to-head traffic on the new westbound span will continue until the new eastbound span opens in late 2021, though the Iowa DOT indicates some access changes are likely in early 2021.
2. New Davenport Y has lots of windows, river views
Light, bright, airy. Spectacular views of the Mississippi River all the way from the new Interstate 74 bridge in one direction to the Interstate 280 bridge in the other.
A fireplace, two swimming pools and lots and lots of exercise equipment.
These are features of the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA at 4th Street and East River Drive in Davenport that will open for business on Monday, Dec. 21, capping more than eight years of effort. All told, the project cost about $24.5 million, including land, the building itself and equipment and furnishings, Brad Martell, president and CEO, said during a walk-through of the building. Read more.
3. COVID-19 vaccines begin in the Quad-Cities
The process that has been called the light at at the end of the dark tunnel of COVID-19 started Tuesday.
Dr. Rob Mixsell and registered nurse Alli Edmunds received the first doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine administered in the Quad-Cities at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday at Genesis Convenient Care, Davenport. Read more.
5. Fire damages Davenport furniture store
A fire heavily damaged a Davenport furniture store Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called at 1:31 p.m. to a structure fire at Simply Amish in the 3700 block of Harrison Street.
When fire crews arrived on scene they found heavy fire conditions from the loading dock and heavy smoke coming from the roof.
The structure was a one-story commercial building with a large showroom.
Crews began an aggressive exterior attack on the fire and ventilation holes were cut into the roof. Once the fire was knocked down, an interior attack was used to extinguish the remaining fire.
Due to the size and progression of the fire, an additional truck company and command staff responded.
Heavy smoke and fire damage were reported to the structure, with substantial damage to the contents inside the building.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
