Rick's Six: Five star forecast, Doug Boleyn is Bix Beat the Elite runner, and Taxslayer Center asks Moline for help

A good Friday to all. We're looking at a beautiful Fourth of July holiday weekend. So take time out and enjoy it.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Independence Day Sunday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 71 degrees with a 30% chance of overnight showers.

2. R.I.P., Bruno the wandering bear

After being followed by thousands of people online and in the wild during his 800-mile trek through the Midwest — including a visit to the Quad-City region in the summer of 2020 — Bruno the Bear’s journey came to a sad end this week in a backyard in Louisiana. Read more.