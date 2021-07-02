 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Five star forecast, Doug Boleyn is Bix Beat the Elite runner, and Taxslayer Center asks Moline for help
0 Comments
alert featured

Rick's Six: Five star forecast, Doug Boleyn is Bix Beat the Elite runner, and Taxslayer Center asks Moline for help

  • 0

A good Friday to all. We're looking at a beautiful Fourth of July holiday weekend. So take time out and  enjoy it.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

Forecast

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Independence Day Sunday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

What is the relationship between weather and fireworks, and what you need to consider when setting off your backyard display?

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 71 degrees with a 30% chance of overnight showers.

June wrap
Drought monitor

2. R.I.P., Bruno the wandering bear

bruno2

Bruno the Bear traveled over 800 miles in the Midwest from Wisconsin to Louisiana. 

After being followed by thousands of people online and in the wild during his 800-mile trek through the Midwest — including a visit to the Quad-City region in the summer of 2020 — Bruno the Bear’s journey came to a sad end this week in a backyard in Louisiana. Read more.

3. TaxSlayer Center has supported itself for a decade; it's now asking Moline for help

070121-qc-nws-taxslayer-011

Signs explaining the new policies of contactless payments are seen during a tour of the remodeled TaxSlayer Center Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Moline.

Customizable, colorful lighting, improved conference and suite space, self-sanitizing escalator railings and touch-free bathrooms await fans as they return to the newly renovated TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

In the year the venue was closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly $2 million was spent upgrading facilities of the 12,000-seat arena at 1201 River Drive.

But that work has spent down the venue's reserve funds, and TaxSlayer officials have asked for assistance from Moline's share of federal COVID-19 relief funds to help it reopen. Read more.

From our archives: From the beginning of The MARK, iWireless Center, TaxSlayer Center