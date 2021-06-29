Rick's Six: Flash flood watch, mysterious sinkhole, Five Guys packed on opening day, and 3 wounded in Rock Island shootings

A good Tuesday to all. Break out the umbrellas, rain is on the way. Some of the thunderstorms could bring large amounts of rainfall.
A National Weather Service Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight for Carroll, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside counties in Illinois and Clinton, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the watch area with rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. If storms repeat over the same areas then flash flooding is possible.
Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Heavy rain possible
Showers are likely today with thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. It will be cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 71 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
2. Why a Davenport sinkhole is gurgling neon green liquid
Don't worry. Radioactive or retromutagen ooze is not spewing from beneath Davenport.
A mysterious sinkhole appeared over the weekend, swallowing a portion of an east Davenport street.
And Monday it looked like it was filled with neon green water, sparking memories of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghostbusters or Nickelodeon slime. Read more.
• In other traffic news, Crow Creek Road in Bettendorf is closed for about three weeks to all eastbound traffic between Greenbrier Drive and 18th Street for partial reconstruction.
The intersection of Crow Creek Road and Stone Haven Drive also will be reduced to one lane with a stop alternate traffic control implemented.
Westbound traffic will remain open at all times.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Greenbrier Drive to Tanglefoot Lane.
3. Wells Fargo to close Davenport East Kimberly branch
Wells Fargo is closing its East Kimberly Road branch in Davenport.
The location at 708 E. Kimberly will permanently close Sept. 22, the company said in a letter to account holders.
Anyone with a safety deposit box at that branch will be notified.
Other branches in the Quad-Cities will remain open.
4. Davenport's long-awaited Five Guys Burgers and Fries has opened. Does it live up to the hype?
It was Fry-Day in Davenport on Monday. And Burger Day, too.
Davenport's long-awaited Five Guys Burgers and Fries location, 4860 Utica Ridge Road, started serving at 11 a.m. The store will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Five Guys, first announced to be coming to the Quad-Cities in 2018, began work on the building in August 2020.
The counter-service restaurant was packed Monday at the tail-end of the lunch hour, with a line to the door and every table taken. Sacks of potatoes walled off the queue to order from the dining area. Read more.
5. Rock Island Police investigate 2 shooting incidents in which 3 people were wounded
Rock Island police are investigating two separate shooting incidents over the weekend in which three people were wounded, Deputy Police Chief Richard Landi said. Read more.
