Rick's Six: Flash flood watch, mysterious sinkhole, Five Guys packed on opening day, and 3 wounded in Rock Island shootings

Break out the umbrellas, rain is on the way. Some of the thunderstorms could bring large amounts of rainfall.

A National Weather Service Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight for Carroll, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside counties in Illinois and Clinton, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the watch area with rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. If storms repeat over the same areas then flash flooding is possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

1. Heavy rain possible

Showers are likely today with thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. It will be cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.