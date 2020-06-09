Rick's Six: Flash flood watch, Rust Belt project on hold, and vigil for Rock Island shooting victim

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

6/9/20

A good Tuesday to all. Very heavy rains are expected today as remnants of tropical storm Cristobal pushes north into the Quad-City region prompting a flash flood watch from the National Weather Service.

Here are the weather details.

1. Flash Flood Watch in effect beginning at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall expected locally with higher amounts of 4 inches possible. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour may cause flash flooding. The heaviest rain should occur west of the Mississippi River.

Heavy rainfall will result in flooding of low lying or poor drainage areas and potential flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible.

A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops.

2. Showers into Wednesday morning