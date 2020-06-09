Rick's Six: Flash flood watch, Rust Belt project on hold, and vigil for Rock Island shooting victim

A good Tuesday to all. Very heavy rains are expected today as remnants of tropical storm Cristobal pushes north into the Quad-City region prompting a flash flood watch from the National Weather Service.
Here are the weather details.
1. Flash Flood Watch in effect beginning at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall expected locally with higher amounts of 4 inches possible. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour may cause flash flooding. The heaviest rain should occur west of the Mississippi River.
Heavy rainfall will result in flooding of low lying or poor drainage areas and potential flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible.
A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops.
2. Showers into Wednesday morning
Today there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The high for the day will be near 80 degrees. It will be breezy with an east wind between 10 to 20 mph gusting as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely after 8 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night showers are likely before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 58 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. East Moline's Rust Belt on hold, but ownership still believes in its promise
Aaron Tennant thought the time was right for a 3,500-capacity arena when the Rust Belt that he co-owns opened in February of 2019.
The Quad-Cities already had the TaxSlayer Center, which seated anywhere from 10,000-12,000-plus for concerts. A venue with room for 3,500 seemed right to him.
It still does, but COVID-19 interrupted his grand plan. Read more.
5. Man killed in Rock Island shooting Sunday night identified
A man fatally shot late Sunday in Rock Island has been identified as Kameron R. Moore, 23, Moline.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, who released Moore’s identity, said an autopsy was expected Tuesday.
Officers were called around 10:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 7th Avenue for a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. When they arrived, they found the wounded man.
The department asks anyone with information to contact its investigators at 309-732-2677. They can also call the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
6. River Drive in Moline lane closures
River Drive in Moline from 12th to 18th streets has east and west bound lane closures for road work. Centennial Contractors anticipates completing the asphalt patching by the week of June 29.
Today's photo gallery: Vigil for shooting victim
