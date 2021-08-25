Rick's Six: Flood projects outlined in Davenport, free parking in Moline, and Orion grad working to get into Hawkeye rotation

A good Wednesday to all. Another day of hot, humid weather along with the threat of thunderstorms is in store for the Quad-City region.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS, several rounds of thunderstorms are possible through tonight with periods of heavy rain. There is also a marginal or level one risk of severe thunderstorms. The primary threats are damaging winds and hail. Depending on cloud and storm coverage today, heat indices near 100 degrees are possible this afternoon south of Interstate 80.
1. High in the 90s
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.
Thursday there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.
The 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Thursday night with partly cloudy skies and a low around 72 degrees.
2. Consultant outlines projects to combat Davenport river flooding
Protecting Davenport's riverfront from increased flooding could cost anywhere from roughly $100 million up to $150 million over the next decade-plus under draft recommendations unveiled this week by consultants.
The proposed projects include: upgrading storm sewers; elevating River Drive east and west of Mound Street; elevating parts of LeClaire Street north of the railroad past Third Street; building a mix of levees, landforms and flood walls from areas around the Arsenal Bridge west past Veterans Memorial Park; and replacing temporary city pumps with automated permanent pump stations. Read more.
3. LeClaire woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash
A LeClaire woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
At approximately 9:17 a.m., LeClaire police officers, along with the LeClaire Fire Department and Medic EMS were dispatched to the 600 block of North Cody Road for reports of an accident with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers observed a single vehicle and confirmed the driver — a 43-year-old female from LeClaire — was the only occupant.
The female was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, by ambulance, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospital by MedForce, where she is currently in critical condition, according to a news release from the LeClaire Police Department.
Initial investigation indicates that a white 2020 Hyundai Palisade, driven by the female, was traveling southbound on North Cody Road as a large dump truck was traveling northbound. Through witness statements, camera footage and investigation at the scene, accident investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team determined a large rock was ejected from the dump truck, went through the windshield of the Hyundai and injured the female driver.
Shortly after impact, the Hyundai veered off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting an embankment.
The accident remains under investigation.
4. Moline to continue free parking downtown until further notice
Free parking in downtown Moline will continue for now.
City Council members on Tuesday tabled a resolution to renew a contract with Per Mar Security for downtown parking enforcement that would have cost $49,455 for the first year and $52,000 for the second year.
The city has contracted with Per Mar for parking enforcement since July 2016. Parking was suspended in March 2020 as part of the COVID-19 emergency declaration and as a way to encourage shoppers to visit downtown businesses struggling economically because of the pandemic. Read more.
5. Hawkeyes' Lee set to take a healthy step forward
A dominating offensive lineman or shifty running back didn’t present Logan Lee with the first challenges of his college football career.
Staying healthy has been the biggest hurdle the University of Iowa defensive tackle from Orion has faced, testing the sophomore who has positioned himself for a spot in the Hawkeyes’ line rotation this season.
"It feels good to be out and working again," Lee said. "I want to put together a good camp and see where it can lead."
A pair of injuries have limited Lee in his first two seasons with the Hawkeyes, although he did record his first career tackle in Iowa’s win at Minnesota last season in the second of two games he appeared in as a redshirt freshman.
"Things are good now. I’ve learned a lot the last two years, and I’m in a position where I have an opportunity to contribute and I’m looking forward to that chance," Lee said.
He’s not alone.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell welcomes a healthy Lee to the practice field as well. Read more.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
