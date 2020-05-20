Rick's Six: Flood warning extended for Rock, another COVID-19 death in Rock Island County, and Pier 1, Kay's Jewelers to close in Davenport

That means it is seeking bankruptcy court approval to start store closing and liquidation sales once stores are able to safely reopen. The Texas-based home goods retailer has yet to reopen its Davenport store at 4235 Elmore Ave., but sales have continued online.

Kay Jewelers, within the NorthPark Mall in Davenport, announced to customers in recent days that its Davenport location is closing permanently after 18 years. The Kay Jewelers within SouthPark Mall in Moline will continue to operate in the Quad-Cities.

3. Rock Island County records youngest death yet

A man in his 30s has died of COVID-19, the youngest Rock Island County resident yet to succumb to the new coronavirus, and an infant is among the latest to test positive.

The county health department reported the death Tuesday.

“Today we are reporting the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the county,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are saddened by every one of our residents who have lost their life to this illness. We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends.”

In total, the department reported four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to 645. Fourteen of those are hospitalized.