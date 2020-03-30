Rick's Six: Flooding, coronavirus, and a downtown Bettendorf fixture closes its doors

The Rock River at Moline: Flood stage is 12. The river is forecast to go to 14.2 feet, major flood stage, Tuesday night into Wednesday then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

At 14 feet water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.

The Wapsipinicon River at DeWitt: Flood stage is 11 feet. The river, at 12 feet, was just above moderate flood stage of 12 feet and rising. It is forecast to go 12.1 feet Monday and then drop below flood stage Tuesday.

At 12 feet, overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.