Rick's Six: Fog and wind, how the new I-74 bridges came to be, and the 'Sock Lady' to retire

Tonight there will be increasing clouds with a low around 30 degrees.

Tuesday rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, will become all rain after 11 a.m. The high temp will be near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday night there is a 50% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 20 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

2. A look at how the old and new I-74 bridges came to be

Two bridges crossing the Mississippi River, spanning from the banks of Bettendorf to Moline, represent over 100 years of history. They sit close together, graceful arches butted up against dark, rigid towers. One sits empty, while the other is filled with cars crossing state lines. Just a few months ago, their positions were switched.