Rick's Six: Fog and wind, how the new I-74 bridges came to be, and the 'Sock Lady' to retire

A good Monday to all. We start the week off with some patchy, dense fog and some more winter-like weather.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
According to a NWS Hazardous Weather advisory, "patchy dense fog will continue this morning over portions of the outlook area. Expect visibilities below one half mile at times. An increasing westerly wind will help clear out the fog from west to east through late morning.
"A wintry mix of precipitation may spread into southern portions of the outlook area today. Slick roads are possibly prior to sunrise, mainly from Memphis to Macomb.
"Tuesday through Sunday: A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet is possible Tuesday morning south of U.S. 30 prior to 10 a.m. Snow is possible along and north of U.S. 30, with accumulations of 1-2 inches on elevated and grassy surfaces. Wet roads and near freezing temperatures may cause slick spots during the morning hours.
"Another storm system may bring a period of light snow to the region on Wednesday, with light snow amounts."
1. Fog early in the Q-C
There will be areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will become west at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight there will be increasing clouds with a low around 30 degrees.
Tuesday rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, will become all rain after 11 a.m. The high temp will be near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday night there is a 50% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 20 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
2. A look at how the old and new I-74 bridges came to be
Two bridges crossing the Mississippi River, spanning from the banks of Bettendorf to Moline, represent over 100 years of history. They sit close together, graceful arches butted up against dark, rigid towers. One sits empty, while the other is filled with cars crossing state lines. Just a few months ago, their positions were switched.
The Quad-Cities entered a new era in December when the new I-74 bridge fully opened and the old bridge closed for good. What once inspired annoyance in many and even terror in some, now gives people an easy, convenient and safe route between Illinois and Iowa. It took decades, but both sides of the river and beyond came together to see it through until today.
"It takes time, so we all believed in it," said Bi-State Regional Commission Executive Director Denise Bulat. "We had support from everyone, and that's why it became reality."
While the work isn’t done yet, here’s a look back at what it took to get these bridges made, and what is to come of both of them in the future. Read more.
3. Year in Review: A difficult year for Alleman High School
By early summer, whispers of problems at Alleman High School in Rock Island were getting louder and more frequent.
Parents wrote letters to principal Sara Stroud said they were dissatisfied with her replies or lack of reply, and they took to social media with their concerns.
Stroud abruptly resigned on Dec. 10.
Enrollment has suffered a dramatic decline, parents said. Some sports teams at the Catholic high school didn't have sufficient rosters to field some teams, and too many teachers left the school or were unqualified to teach college-bound classes.
Four days after Stroud's resignation was announced, athletic director Grant Iles followed suit. He left a scathing email, writing, among other criticisms, that he "refused to be made into a scapegoat for the decades of dysfunction and disorder that has been ignored." Read more.
4. Moss mulls future as Hawkeye bowl nears
First comes the competition, and then the decision.
University of Iowa cornerback Riley Moss is not unlike several of his teammates as the Hawkeyes prepare for this week's Citrus Bowl.
The Big Ten Conference defensive back of the year is contemplating his future plans beyond the final snaps of Saturday’s noon game in Orlando.
The senior from Ankeny, Iowa, could move on and work to take his game to the next level or he could use the extra year of eligibility that all college players received because of the COVID-impacted 2020 season.
Moss has accepted an invitation to participate in next month’s Senior Bowl, but said his commitment only creates that opportunity and can be taken back if he chooses to return to Iowa for one final season.
If he had to make that call today, Moss said he would likely move on to the next phase in his career. Read more.
5. After serving nearly two decades as the 'Sock Lady,' Sharon Hayseltt is retiring
For almost two decades, Sharon Hayslett has been known as the “sock lady,” delivering socks, coats, hats and even underwear to day care centers, churches, school districts and wherever else a child, or even an adult, may need proper clothing.
A lifelong resident of the Quad-Cities originally from East Moline, Hayslett lives in Rock Island.
A licensed evangelist, Hayslett has always been one to serve, working as a leader of “Thy Loving Kindness” volunteer group and forming her “All of God’s Children Shall Have Socks” outreach.
In 2015 Hayslett was presented with an “I Have a Dream” award at the 32nd Annual Service to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Rock Island. In 2018, she was presented with a Jefferson Award for her years of giving.
Her ministry may seem like a small thing, but the number of socks, hats, gloves and even pairs of underwear she has given out over the years would take a computer to calculate. There were years when her ministry handed out more than 2,000 pairs of socks.
But at age 77, Hayslett said she’s ready to retire. Read more.
6. Trending stories
Bridging the past and future: A look at how the old and new I-74 bridges came to be
Plummer is working overtime
Family that lost mother to COVID-19 continues court fight for father to receive ivermectin treatment
MARK-TO-MARKET: Rent prices expected to soar in 2022
After serving nearly two decades as the 'Sock Lady,' Sharon Hayseltt is retiring
Today's photo galleries
Tags
- Weather
- Public-safety
- Vehicle
- Meteorology
- Sport
- Police
- Social Services
- Garden
- Ambulance
- Responder
- Rock Island
- East Moline Police Department
- Alleman High School
- Wind
- Price
- Gust
- Sharon Hayseltt
- Decade
- I-74 Bridge
- High
- Sock
- Church
- Hat
- Martin Luther King
- Ministry
- School
- Sara Stroud
- Grant Iles
- Sock Lady
- Fog
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.