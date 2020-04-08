Rick's Six: Fog early, 1 dead in Clinton police pursuit, longtime Scout volunteer dies from COVID-19, and road closures

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at dense fog this morning along with a rising Mississippi River. He are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
A dense fog advisory is in effect for the Quad-City region until 9 a.m.
WHAT: Visibility below one quarter mile in dense fog.
WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: Until 9 a.m. this morning.
IMPACTS: Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
1. Patchy fog and a chance of showers
Today there's 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Be alert to patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will see increasing clouds with a high near 72 degrees. It will be breezy, with northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night will see a 20% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing with a low around 37 degrees. Northwest winds could produce gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday brings a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. It will be breezy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
If you travel near the riverfront, know that ...
River Drive in Moline has been closed east of 25th Street effective immediately because of the rising Mississippi River.
Also, River Drive in Davenport will be closed between Bridge Avenue and Division Street. Access to riverfront locations will not be impacted using north/south streets. In addition, South Concord Street between River Drive and Wapello Avenue is closed.
A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Early today the river was at 17.1 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The Mississippi is expected to rise to 17.7 feet Friday morning, then begin falling. At 17.5 feet water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.
2. COVID-19 claims life of longtime Boy Scout volunteer in the Quad-Cities
Austin Mitchell said any moment spent with Ben Rogers was a moment that bettered your life.
"He was simply the best, a giving man who was willing to lend a second hand no matter what was going on,'' Mitchell, the Boy Scout camp ranger at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, said of Rogers, who died Tuesday from complications from the coronavirus.
In a post on the Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America Facebook page, it was announced that Rogers passed after battling the coronavirus for more than a month.
The post said Rogers was active in all levels of scouting and was the kitchen king at Camp Loud Thunder and the grub master for the chuck wagon at the camp. He was tied closely for many years to Troop 109 at Moline's Seton Catholic School. Read more.
3. John Marx: Best of my knowledge Fran Riley made the day better
Times/Dispatch columnist John Marx serves up a whole column of one-liners. Read more.
4. Large amounts of yard waste could delay your pick up
Davenport Public Works reports that crews are being inundated by the volume of yard waste being placed for collection. If your yard waste is not collected by 7 p.m. on your regular collection day, crews will return the next day.
Mayor suspends yard sales in Bettendorf
By order of Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher: Until further notice, all garage sales, yard sales, and other substantially similar activities have been suspended in the city.
5. 1 dead in officer-involved shooting
An officer-involved shooting that left one person dead in Clinton is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.
The incident began at 10:45 p.m., Tuesday, when a Clinton police officer attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection 4th Avenue South and 2nd Street. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Officers pursued the suspect from Clinton into Camanche. While the suspect vehicle was traveling back to Clinton from Camanche on U.S. 67 at U.S. 30, a Clinton police officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect.
The suspect was transported to Mercy One in Clinton where he was pronounced dead.
The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time.
An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.
The Clinton Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Camanche Police Department, Clinton County Sheriffs Office, Clinton County Emergency Management and the Clinton Fire Department.
The case remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.
Davenport police investigate robbery, gunshot victim in separate incidents
Davenport police responded to a robbery call and gunshot victim in the span of 30 minutes early Tuesday.
Police were called at 12 a.m. to the Kwik Shop, 303 W. Locust St. to a reported robbery, according to a news release from the department.
Preliminary information indicated a male suspect entered the business indicating he had a weapon (no weapon displayed) and demanded money from the employee.
After obtaining an unspecified amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20's to early 30’s last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood on his head.
No injuries were reported.
In the second incident, police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 700 block of W. Locust Street to a report of shots fired.
Officers located a scene, consisting of fired cartridge cases, in the 700 block of W. Locust Street.
As police officers were canvassing the area, they learned of a walk-in gunshot victim at Genesis East Hospital.
The gunshot victim, male juvenile, was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Preliminary information indicated a dispute with two vehicles chasing one another and shots being fired from at least one of the vehicles. The victim vehicle sustained damage as a result of the gunfire.
No other damage or injuries were reported on scene.
Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
Bettendorf: Pickleballers were potentially exposed to virus
COVID-19 claims life of Ben Rogers, longtime Boy Scout volunteer in the Quad-Cities
The latest numbers: 25 new Quad-City cases and one death
Tyson plant closes after 24 COVID-19 cases reported
Iowa, Illinois governors to provide COVID-19 updates today
