Rick's Six: Fog early, 1 dead in Clinton police pursuit, longtime Scout volunteer dies from COVID-19, and road closures

4/8/20

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at dense fog this morning along with a rising Mississippi River. He are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for the Quad-City region until 9 a.m.

WHAT: Visibility below one quarter mile in dense fog.

WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: Until 9 a.m. this morning.

IMPACTS: Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

1. Patchy fog and a chance of showers

Today there's 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Be alert to patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will see increasing clouds with a high near 72 degrees. It will be breezy, with northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.