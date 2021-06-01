Rick's Six: Fog early, arrests made in 2 Illinois Q-C weekend slayings, and high school graduations

A good Tuesday, June 1 to all. Time waits on no one. We're starting the Memorial Day-shortened work week off with some dense fog.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Widespread fog early today

We're have widespread dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy gradually becoming sunny with a high near 75 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees.

Wednesday brings a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

2. Government Bridge to close temporarily on Saturday

The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River between Davenport and Arsenal Island will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday for bridge washing. Signage will warn and direct traffic during all activities.

3. Graduation day at Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley High Schools

4. Falling COVID-19 infection rates in Quad-Cities mark week of change in fight against the virus