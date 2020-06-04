You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rick's Six: Fog early, gathering calls out racism, and teen shot near Davenport school
alert featured

Rick's Six: Fog early, gathering calls out racism, and teen shot near Davenport school

6/4/20

A good Thursday to all. It was another night of mandatory curfew in Scott and Rock Island counties. And another night of peace and relative quiet around the Quad-Cities.

What will the weather bring? Another chance of showers and temperatures in the upper 80s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Fog early, then mostly sunny skies

NWS: Summary

Look for some patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

NWS: Storm

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 69 degrees.

Friday there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Friday night there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 63 degrees.

A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday night. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to rise to 12.2 feet Saturday morning, then fall below flood stage Sunday night. At 12 feet water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water also affects businesses along the river near Calamus.

2. Neighbors, community leaders call out racism in Q-C police forces

060420-qc-nws-action-05.JPG

Thurgood Brooks speaks during a call to action at Second Baptist Church parking, June 3, 2020 in Rock Island.

Janee Bullock of Milan has spent all of her 30 years in the Quad-Cities.

She has family members throughout the community, including family members who are police officers in the Quad-Cities.

There are good cops and there are bad cops, Bullock said, and it is the bad cops that have to go.

Bullock was one of about 100 people who gathered Wednesday outside Second Baptist Church in Rock Island for what organizers termed a resolution to the problem of national racism and the treatment of African Americans by police. Read more.

Photos: Q-C neighbors, community leaders call out racism

+19 
+19 
060420-qc-nws-action-06.JPG
+19 
+19 
060420-qc-nws-action-05.JPG
+19 
+19 
060420-qc-nws-action-05.JPG
+19 
+19 
060420-qc-nws-action-09.JPG
+19 
+19 
060420-qc-nws-action-08.JPG

3. Teen injured in shooting outside Garfield Elementary School in Davenport

060320-qc-Shooting-001

Davenport Police investigated a shots fired call outside of Garfield Elementary School at 902 East 29th Street in Davenport, Iowa at 12:55 PM Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Officers located, marked and photographed four shell casings in a parking area/alley east of the school. According to officers at the scene one 18-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street with none life threatening injuries. Officers confirmed several rounds hit the playground equipment at the school.

Davenport Police say an 18-year-old was shot outside Garfield Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

The teen was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, with non-life threatening injuries.

The school is at 902 E. 29th St., Davenport. Read more.

Shooting outside Garfield School

+4 
+4 
060320-qc-Shooting-002
+4 
+4 
060320-qc-Shooting-001
+4 
+4 
060320-qc-Shooting-003
+4 
+4 
060320-qc-Shooting-004
+4 
+4 
060320-qc-Shooting-005

Related reading

• Kitchen fire suspected in Silvis apartment blaze

• More released on three Moline men suspected of intending unrest early Tuesday

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue decline as testing sites reopen

• Muscatine County postpones annual fair, looking ahead to 2021

• Bettendorf couple to match next $50,000 donated to disaster fund with $2 for $150,000 more

• Iowa coronavirus cases surpass 20,000

• Scott County, Davenport to receive DOJ COVID-19 grants

• Mental health, addiction visit numbers have fallen off in Quad-Cities amid COVID-19

• 2 fireworks displays canceled in Illinois Quad-Cities

• Disinfectant available through Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief

5. Enjoy virtual story time, celebrate National Doughnut Day and more this weekend

Doughnut

Some things to do while hunkered down in this coronavirus pandemic. Read more.

6. Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: NAACP press conference

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News