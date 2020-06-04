Rick's Six: Fog early, gathering calls out racism, and teen shot near Davenport school

A good Thursday to all. It was another night of mandatory curfew in Scott and Rock Island counties. And another night of peace and relative quiet around the Quad-Cities.
What will the weather bring? Another chance of showers and temperatures in the upper 80s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Fog early, then mostly sunny skies
Look for some patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 69 degrees.
Friday there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
Friday night there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 63 degrees.
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday night. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to rise to 12.2 feet Saturday morning, then fall below flood stage Sunday night. At 12 feet water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water also affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
2. Neighbors, community leaders call out racism in Q-C police forces
Janee Bullock of Milan has spent all of her 30 years in the Quad-Cities.
She has family members throughout the community, including family members who are police officers in the Quad-Cities.
There are good cops and there are bad cops, Bullock said, and it is the bad cops that have to go.
Bullock was one of about 100 people who gathered Wednesday outside Second Baptist Church in Rock Island for what organizers termed a resolution to the problem of national racism and the treatment of African Americans by police. Read more.
3. Teen injured in shooting outside Garfield Elementary School in Davenport
Davenport Police say an 18-year-old was shot outside Garfield Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.
The teen was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, with non-life threatening injuries.
The school is at 902 E. 29th St., Davenport. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Enjoy virtual story time, celebrate National Doughnut Day and more this weekend
Some things to do while hunkered down in this coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
