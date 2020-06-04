Rick's Six: Fog early, gathering calls out racism, and teen shot near Davenport school

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

6/4/20

A good Thursday to all. It was another night of mandatory curfew in Scott and Rock Island counties. And another night of peace and relative quiet around the Quad-Cities.

What will the weather bring? Another chance of showers and temperatures in the upper 80s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Fog early, then mostly sunny skies

Look for some patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 69 degrees.

Friday there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Friday night there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 63 degrees.