 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Fog early, new car shortage, and TikTok challenge spurs lawsuit in Eldridge
0 Comments
alert featured

Rick's Six: Fog early, new car shortage, and TikTok challenge spurs lawsuit in Eldridge

  • 0

A good Friday to all. Today's weather word of the day is 'fog,' — as in patchy, dense fog for the morning commute.

Fog

According to a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service, "Patchy fog will continue to develop through daybreak, reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less in some locations. Visibility may fluctuate and decrease rapidly over short distances, so drive with caution. Slow down, give yourself plenty of braking distance, and keep your headlights on low beam.

"The fog is expected to dissipate within a few hours after sunrise."

Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

1.  Sunny and dry

Dry

Look for areas of fog before 9 a.m. then partly sunny skies with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

Saturday: It will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.

Related reading

• 'We were very lucky;' No injuries reported in Bremer, surrounding counties after tornado

A heat wave 67 years ago broke temperature records from Chicago to St. Louis.

2. Quad-City car dealers struggle to maintain supply of new vehicles

071621-qc-nws-carshortage-002

The lot at Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan is largely empty Thursday, the result of a nationwide shortage of new vehicles.

Tom Pospisil, owner of Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, has sold cars to customers from seven states in the past month.

“Of course I had Iowa and Illinois, but then I also had a couple of vehicles in Missouri," Pospisil said. "I had a couple of vehicles in Wisconsin, one to Pennsylvania, one to Ohio, one to Montana.”

Eriksen Chevrolet’s lot filled with far less cars than normal

A shortage of microchips triggered by the pandemic has slowed new-car production, forcing prospective buyers to scour lots across the country for the latest models. With production down and demand rising, Quad-Cities dealers are struggling to keep vehicles on their lots. 

And the shortage may mean buyers pay higher prices, even for used cars. 

“It'll probably be at least a year before things kind of go back to a little more normal,” Pospisil said. “But, you know, everybody thought that with COVID too.” Read more.

Photos: Eriksen Chevrolet inventory

+4 
+4 
071621-qc-nws-carshortage-002
+4 
+4 
071621-qc-nws-carshortage-004
+4 
+4 
071621-qc-nws-carshortage-001
+4 
+4 
071621-qc-nws-carshortage-003
+4 
+4 
0:26
WATCH NOW: Eriksen Chevrolet’s lot filled with far less cars than normal.

3. Davenport renters forced to vacate residences plead with city for assistance

071621-qc-nws-apartments-001

The complex at 122 W 35th Street as seen on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Davenport. Several residents from the E. 35th St. and Crestwood Apartments communities spoke at Wednesday night's Davenport City Council meeting. Residents shared their experiences over the last several weeks since being notified of their potential displacement, and requested city assistance for additional time and resources to find new housing.

John Howard took time between Thursday’s rain squalls to stand in tall grass under a tree outside his apartment in the Crestwood Apartment complex.

The 68-year-old Howard’s life has a deadline. In June, he and the other residents of Crestwood were informed they had to vacate the place they call home by Aug. 1.

In November, city of Davenport rental inspectors ordered Crestwood Apartments Cooperative of Forest Lake, Minn., to make extensive repairs to the complex to correct a lengthy list of code violations, including a leaking roof, unsanitary conditions and failing smoke detection system, said Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services.

Follow-up inspections to verify repairs had been completed were canceled and never rescheduled. And a local property manager told a city inspector he did not have the resources to make the repairs, Oswald said.

On May 27, the city issued a 60-day notice to the complex owner to make repairs, or the city would condemn the property and order the apartments vacated Read more.

4. Victims of Muscatine County plane crash identified, investigation continues

crash3

On Wednesday over a dozen area emergency responders turned out to corn field on 170th Street off Highway 38 to reports of a crashed aircraft. 

The two victims of a plane crash Wednesday in Muscatine County have been identified.

Daniel and Sharon Slack of El Dorado Springs, Mo., were the only two aboard a 1972 Piper PA-28-150 that crashed just north of Muscatine, according to Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess in a release sent out Thursday afternoon. Daniel Slack was 68 while Sharon Slack was 69.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Safety Information and Analysis Sharing report, the plane had gone down “under unknown circumstances.” Read more.

5. Boy hurt at North Scott Jr. High, tricked into TikTok challenge

North Scott

A lawsuit against the North Scott School District and others portrays an incident at the junior high school in which a child was seriously injured after being tricked into a social-media challenge, rendering him unconscious.

The school district, a physical education teacher and the parents of two students are named as defendants in the suit Read more. 

Related reading

• Rock Island taxpayers might be paying for the delay in transferring inmates to state prisons

•Davenport police received hundreds of fireworks complaints over Fourth of July weekend

• Illinois has its share of UFO sightings — and not all are easily dismissed

• Gun discoveries in hotels, including in downtown Chicago, a security concern as Lollapalooza nears, crowds return

• Brothers remember father who died in car crash as selfless, hardworking

• Prosecutor rejects new defense info in Mollie Tibbetts case

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who visited the White House on Wednesday, describes his conversation with President Joe Biden regarding gun violence in Illinois. "He's fully aware and focused on the problem of gun violence," Pritzker said. "I want to be clear to everybody here ... We only focus on what's happening here, but this is happening across the nation." Pritzker's remarks came in response to a question during a news conference at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law.

Today's photo galleries

Historic off-limits places: Inside the I-74 bridge

+32 
+32 
Interstate 74 bridge
+32 
+32 
Interstate 74 bridge
+32 
+32 
Interstate 74 bridge
+32 
+32 
Interstate 74 bridge
+32 
+32 
Interstate 74 bridge
0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News