Rick's Six: Fog early, new car shortage, and TikTok challenge spurs lawsuit in Eldridge

2. Quad-City car dealers struggle to maintain supply of new vehicles

Tom Pospisil, owner of Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, has sold cars to customers from seven states in the past month.

“Of course I had Iowa and Illinois, but then I also had a couple of vehicles in Missouri," Pospisil said. "I had a couple of vehicles in Wisconsin, one to Pennsylvania, one to Ohio, one to Montana.”

A shortage of microchips triggered by the pandemic has slowed new-car production, forcing prospective buyers to scour lots across the country for the latest models. With production down and demand rising, Quad-Cities dealers are struggling to keep vehicles on their lots.

And the shortage may mean buyers pay higher prices, even for used cars.

“It'll probably be at least a year before things kind of go back to a little more normal,” Pospisil said. “But, you know, everybody thought that with COVID too.” Read more.

3. Davenport renters forced to vacate residences plead with city for assistance