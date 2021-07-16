Rick's Six: Fog early, new car shortage, and TikTok challenge spurs lawsuit in Eldridge

A good Friday to all. Today's weather word of the day is 'fog,' — as in patchy, dense fog for the morning commute.
According to a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service, "Patchy fog will continue to develop through daybreak, reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less in some locations. Visibility may fluctuate and decrease rapidly over short distances, so drive with caution. Slow down, give yourself plenty of braking distance, and keep your headlights on low beam.
"The fog is expected to dissipate within a few hours after sunrise."
Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and dry
Look for areas of fog before 9 a.m. then partly sunny skies with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.
Saturday: It will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.
Related reading
2. Quad-City car dealers struggle to maintain supply of new vehicles
Tom Pospisil, owner of Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, has sold cars to customers from seven states in the past month.
“Of course I had Iowa and Illinois, but then I also had a couple of vehicles in Missouri," Pospisil said. "I had a couple of vehicles in Wisconsin, one to Pennsylvania, one to Ohio, one to Montana.”
A shortage of microchips triggered by the pandemic has slowed new-car production, forcing prospective buyers to scour lots across the country for the latest models. With production down and demand rising, Quad-Cities dealers are struggling to keep vehicles on their lots.
And the shortage may mean buyers pay higher prices, even for used cars.
“It'll probably be at least a year before things kind of go back to a little more normal,” Pospisil said. “But, you know, everybody thought that with COVID too.” Read more.
3. Davenport renters forced to vacate residences plead with city for assistance
John Howard took time between Thursday’s rain squalls to stand in tall grass under a tree outside his apartment in the Crestwood Apartment complex.
The 68-year-old Howard’s life has a deadline. In June, he and the other residents of Crestwood were informed they had to vacate the place they call home by Aug. 1.
In November, city of Davenport rental inspectors ordered Crestwood Apartments Cooperative of Forest Lake, Minn., to make extensive repairs to the complex to correct a lengthy list of code violations, including a leaking roof, unsanitary conditions and failing smoke detection system, said Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services.
Follow-up inspections to verify repairs had been completed were canceled and never rescheduled. And a local property manager told a city inspector he did not have the resources to make the repairs, Oswald said.
On May 27, the city issued a 60-day notice to the complex owner to make repairs, or the city would condemn the property and order the apartments vacated Read more.
4. Victims of Muscatine County plane crash identified, investigation continues
The two victims of a plane crash Wednesday in Muscatine County have been identified.
Daniel and Sharon Slack of El Dorado Springs, Mo., were the only two aboard a 1972 Piper PA-28-150 that crashed just north of Muscatine, according to Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess in a release sent out Thursday afternoon. Daniel Slack was 68 while Sharon Slack was 69.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Safety Information and Analysis Sharing report, the plane had gone down “under unknown circumstances.” Read more.
5. Boy hurt at North Scott Jr. High, tricked into TikTok challenge
A lawsuit against the North Scott School District and others portrays an incident at the junior high school in which a child was seriously injured after being tricked into a social-media challenge, rendering him unconscious.
The school district, a physical education teacher and the parents of two students are named as defendants in the suit Read more.
Related reading
• Gun discoveries in hotels, including in downtown Chicago, a security concern as Lollapalooza nears, crowds return
6. Trending stories
Historic off-limits places: Inside the I-74 bridge
'We have nowhere to go': Davenport renters forced to vacate residences plead with city for assistance
Boy hurt at North Scott Jr. High, tricked into TikTok challenge
Burrage takes over Central girls basketball program
Davenport police received hundreds of fireworks complaints over Fourth of July weekend
Today's top videos
Today's photo galleries
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Public Safety
- Crime
- Today
- Photo
- Rick
- Video
- Court
- Rock Island
- Davenport
- Highway
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Gate
- Driver
- Government Bridge
- Viaduct
- Vehicular Traffic
- County Highway
- Henry
- Department
- Closure
- Attention
- Speed Limit
- Traffic
- Lane
- Repair
- Passing Lane
- Bridge Deck
- I-88
- Deck
- Thurs
- Work
- Disruption
- Detour
- Effort
- Travel
- Rock Falls
- Project
- Bridge
- Road
- Illinois
- Building Industry
- Farmhouse
- Villa
- Quad-cities
- Veterans Day
- Story
- Peek
- I-74
- Kevin Tippet
- Sport
- Uni-dome
- Semifinal
- Caden Kipper
- High
- Scott High School
- Durability
- Wind
- Meteorology
- South Wind
- I-74 Bridge
- Trend
- Copy
- Bettendorf
- Kimberly Road
- Contractor
- Closing
- Construction
- Surfacing
- Stage
- Painting
- Extra Time
- Delay
- The City
- Entering
- Preview
- Update
- Muscatine County
- Quinn Riess
- Aviation
- Aeronautics
- Police
- Plane
- Investigation
- Federal Aviation Administration
- National Transportation Safety Board
- Weather
- Psychoanalysis
- Music
- Name
- Fog
- National Weather Service
- Law
- Tom Pospisil
- Lawsuit
- Weekend
- Shortage
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.