Rick's Six: Fog early, no new COVID-19 deaths in Q-C, Wirfs get NFL call, and shots fired in Davenport
4/24/20

A good Friday to all. We're looking at patchy fog early with rain possible in the afternoon. Here's the latest forecast, including what's on tap for the weekend, from the National Weather Service.

1. Fog early

Look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. with showers likely after 2 p.m. Thunderstorms also are possible. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Friday night will see scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., scattered showers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a chance of rain after 11 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 43 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of rain before 8 a.m. then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.

2. No COVID-19 deaths reported in Rock Island or Scott counties Thursday

The top public health officials from Scott and Rock Island counties stressed Thursday their respective states haven't seen the peak of COVID-19's spread and urged people to remain committed to social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Those reminders came on the same day Gov. JB Pritzker extended Illinois stay-at-home order until the end of May.

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Scott County, bringing the total to to 188 confirmed cases while Rock Island county there were 18 new cases in bringing the total to 320.

Neither county reported any COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. Read more.

More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities

• Our readers share their face mask selfies

• Reynolds wants to start reopening Iowa ‘sooner rather than later’

• Pritzker extends stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 spread

• Meatpacking union warns of meat shortages if worker safety is ignored

• Quad-City theater groups plan for the future in light of COVID-19

• Davenport's Beaux Arts Fair goes virtual next month

• Henry County extends disaster declaration again

• Bettendorf: No layoffs so far

• Illinois rents 10 refrigerated trailers as COVID-19 morgue contingency

• Municipal matters: Silvis foresees few financial problems from COVID-19

• Mama Bosso pizza employees work hard to stay safe and keep up with demand during COVID-19

• Hot Rod Power Tour rescheduled for August

• COVID-19 shoots down Star Trek event in Riverside

3. Area businesses host Downtown Davenport Drive-Thru Saturday

101219-qct-qca-downtownbusiness-06.jpg

Shopper roam Crafted Quad Cities during their opening and joint ribbon-cutting ceremony with Theo & Co. on Friday in Davenport.

Abernathy’s, Crafted QC and Theo & Co. will host the Downtown Davenport Drive-Thru from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25. The retailers have coordinated their curbside pickup hours so the community may support three spots with one trip. Attendees are encouraged to order products online, grab a curbside coffee, pick up a snack, and swing through all three destinations to safely pick up their orders. Read more.

4. Humble' Hawkeye Wirfs is Bucs' first-round pick

Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs #74 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with teammates after their match-up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on November 23, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Tampa Bay traded up to secure some protection for newly acquired quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday, selecting Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Big Ten’s offensive lineman of year brings a blend of strength and athleticism to Tampa Bay, which made Wirfs the 10th Hawkeye to be chosen in the draft’s first round during coach Kirk Ferentz’s tenure.

Wirfs, the lone Iowa player taken in the first round, found a little irony in getting the chance to block for Brady during a Buccaneers video conference call following the pick.

"He's been in the league since 2000 and I was born in 1999, so he's been  in the league about as long as I've been alive," Wirfs said. "It will be cool to be able to protect him." Read more.

5. Davenport police investigate shots fired

Shots fired 4

Davenport Police Evidence Technician Alycia Fritz photographs a shell casing at the intersection of East 13th and Judson streets late Thursday. 

Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the intersection of East 13th and Judson streets at 10:01 p.m. Thursday.

Police recovered nine shell casings from the intersection. Witnesses at the scene told police they heard multiple shots coming from the area of the intersection and then heard a vehicle drive away.

Neighbors reported no damage to property and police had not received any calls of injuries from area hospitals.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at "qccrimestoppers.com."

Photos: Davenport has 2 rehabbed homes for sale under Urban Homestead program