 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Fog early, sinkhole update, 6th Avenue exit to open on I-74, and urban park planned in downtown Bettendorf
0 Comments
alert featured

Rick's Six: Fog early, sinkhole update, 6th Avenue exit to open on I-74, and urban park planned in downtown Bettendorf

  • Updated
  • 0

A good Tuesday to all. The National Weather is warning of patchy, dense fog this morning until about 8 a.m. The area of concern is eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and northeast Missouri. Visibilities may drop to a quarter mile at times. So be alert to quickly changing visibilities.

Here's the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Fog early, then partly sunny skies

Quiet weather

Look for patchy fog before 8 a.m. then partly sunny skies with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Severe

Wednesday will bring a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible Wednesday night after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 74 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Related reading

2. I-74 exit to 6th Avenue in Moline to open Wednesday

MOLINE Screenshot 2021-07-12 170144.png

A new exit is set to open Wednesday on the Moline side of the I-74 bridge

Drivers will be able to take a new exit on the Illinois side of the I-74 bridge to 6th Avenue in Moline beginning Wednesday.

According to an emailed construction update from the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project leaders, drivers should watch for traffic signs and orange barrels guiding to the newly completed section of I-74. The exit ramp will be off of the right lane.

The $1 billion bridge project, which began construction in 2017, is expected to open fully to traffic by the end of 2021. Currently the Iowa-bound lanes are open to both directions of traffic, with construction expected to be completed on the Illinois-bound bridge by the end of the year.

3. Rock Island road closure; Middle Road resurfacing

Rock Island City Logo

Rock Island city logo

The city of Rock Island reports that 25th Street between 9th to 14th avenues will be closed beginning today for right-of-way maintenance.

The road closure is necessary for the safety of crews performing the work as well as the motoring public.

Pending favorable weather this closure is expected to last about two days and should be reopened on Thursday.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Please follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.

Download PDF Detour

• Bettendorf reports that beginning July 19 and continuing through mid-August, Middle Road will be under construction between Crow Creek Road and 53rd Avenue. The work will consist of removing the existing asphalt overlay, cracking and seating of the underlying concrete pavement and constructing a new asphalt overlay.

During this time, northbound traffic will be maintained with reduced speed. Southbound traffic will be detoured for the duration of the project. The detour route (see map) will be west along 53rd Avenue to Devils Glen Road, south along Devils Glen Road to Tanglefoot Lane and east along Tanglefoot Lane to Middle Road.

The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.

4. Underneath Bettendorf I-74 bridge plans call for  ‘urban park’, connection to bike trails

071321-qc-nws-I74Bridge-01.JPG

This shows the current scene under the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf. If all goes according to plan, cars thundering over the bridge will do so above a sprawling park that spans from the Bettendorf bank of the Mississippi River to where the roadway meets the ground.

If all goes according to plan, cars thundering over the I-74 bridge will do so above a sprawling park that spans from the Bettendorf bank of the Mississippi River to where the roadway meets the ground.

The $1 billion bridge, which started construction in 2017, is set to be fully open to traffic by the end of the year.

With it, Bettendorf city officials hope to turn the dark underside of the bridge into a green asset to connect Bettendorf’s split downtown. Read more.

5. 'It isn't pretty': The latest on utility repairs from Davenport sinkholes

071321-qc-nws-sinkholes-059

Crews work on the East Locust Street sinkhole repairs in the 2600 block of East Locust Monday afternoon in Davenport. 

Davenport city officials say further work is needed to underground utilities after two sinkholes shut down a portion of East Locust Street for more than two weeks.

"It isn't pretty," Davenport public works officials posted on the city's website and social media.

Crews discovered four broken sewer laterals and two broken lead water service lines that caused the sinkholes to form between Woodland and Kenwood Avenues June 26.

Completion of repairs under the sinkholes allowed crews to inspect areas east and west. The inspection revealed the need for additional repairs, including relocating gas lines and replacing more lead water lines, according to Davenport city officials. In total, a section of sewer main, three sewer laterals, one sewer lateral connection and four lead water service lines require repair and replacement. Read more.

5. Clinton man charged with reckless use of a firearm in Bettendorf had valid carry permit

Eugene Baily.jpg

Baily

A Clinton man, who was allegedly involved in a shots fired incident in Bettendorf on May 7, was pulled over earlier that day by Clinton County deputies. The deputies found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in his car, but let him go after he produced a valid carry permit.

Eugene Daniel Baily III, 29, was arrested Monday in Bettendorf and charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The charge is connected to the May 7 shooting, which landed Baily and another man in the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, court documents state. Read more.

Related reading

• Prolific MMA fighter Fulton believed to have committed suicide

• Davenport man killed in rollover crash in Clinton County Saturday night

• One dead in head-on crash on U.S. 30 bridge

• Defense: New witnesses in Tibbetts case

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo galleries

Collection: Gran Sport Cycles

+6 
+6 
071321-qc-nws-gransport3.jpg
+6 
+6 
071321-qc-nws-gransport2.jpg
+6 
+6 
071321-qc-nws-gransport10.jpg
+6 
+6 
071321-qc-nws-gransport6.jpg
+6 
+6 
071321-qc-nws-gransport1.jpg

Photos: QC Woodturners Club

+5 
+5 
071221-qc-nws-woodturners-01.JPG
+5 
+5 
071221-qc-nws-woodturners-02.JPG
+5 
+5 
071221-qc-nws-woodturners-03.JPG
+5 
+5 
071221-qc-nws-woodturners-04.JPG
+5 
+5 
071221-qc-nws-woodturners-05.JPG

Photos: Rock Island police department has a new K9 officer

+8 
+8 
071421-qc-nws-policedog-01.JPG
+8 
+8 
071421-qc-nws-policedog-02.JPG
+8 
+8 
071421-qc-nws-policedog-03.JPG
+8 
+8 
071421-qc-nws-policedog-04.JPG
+8 
+8 
071421-qc-nws-policedog-05.JPG

Photos: Wilton clinches state tournament bid with win over Northeast

+7 
+7 
071221-qc-spt-north-wilton sb 5.jpg
+7 
+7 
071221-qc-spt-north-wilton sb 1.jpg
+7 
+7 
071221-qc-spt-north-wilton sb 2.jpg
+7 
+7 
071221-qc-spt-north-wilton sb 3.jpg
+7 
+7 
071221-qc-spt-north-wilton sb 4.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News