Rick's Six: Fog early, sinkhole update, 6th Avenue exit to open on I-74, and urban park planned in downtown Bettendorf

According to an emailed construction update from the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project leaders, drivers should watch for traffic signs and orange barrels guiding to the newly completed section of I-74. The exit ramp will be off of the right lane.

The $1 billion bridge project, which began construction in 2017, is expected to open fully to traffic by the end of 2021. Currently the Iowa-bound lanes are open to both directions of traffic, with construction expected to be completed on the Illinois-bound bridge by the end of the year.

3. Rock Island road closure; Middle Road resurfacing

The city of Rock Island reports that 25th Street between 9th to 14th avenues will be closed beginning today for right-of-way maintenance.

The road closure is necessary for the safety of crews performing the work as well as the motoring public.

Pending favorable weather this closure is expected to last about two days and should be reopened on Thursday.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Please follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.