Rick's Six: Fog this morning, Electoral College certification, and 9 more Q-C COVID-19 deaths

A good Tuesday to all. More patchy dense fog is on tap for the Quad-Cities this morning.
According to a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service, "Patchy dense fog will remain possible through the early morning hours as skies continue to clear from west to east. Visibility may be reduced down to a quarter mile in some locations. In addition some icy spots are possible on untreated roadways and bridges due to the fog and below freezing temperatures. Motorists should also be on the lookout for areas of suddenly reduced visibility that may change quickly over very short distances. When driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If the dense fog expands in coverage, a dense fog advisory may eventually be needed for portions of the area this morning."
1. A high near 30
Look for patchy fog before 9 a.m., otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of patchy fog after 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 18 degrees.
Wednesday look for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
2. Miller-Meeks suggests she will vote to accept Electoral College results for Biden
Newly seated Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has not expressly said whether she will vote to accept the Electoral College results certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, but seemed to suggest she would on Monday. Read more.
Related reading
3. Fearless Murray has become one of Hawkeyes' horses
Admit it. Even though you suspected the Iowa basketball team had a chance to have a special 2020-21 season, you really figured the five new freshmen on the roster would mostly just be along for the ride.
The Hawkeyes had seven players returning with extensive starting experience plus a redshirt freshman who had been a top-100 recruit. You thought the newbies, none of whom were highly regarded recruits, would be useful practice fodder and would get into games in mop-up situations but probably not a lot else.
Think again. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Concerns linger after Iowa spends $230K on contact tracing software; Some local public health officials say delays continue
5. South Carolina man facing sex abuse charges in Clinton County
Clinton County authorities have taken a 43-year-old South Carolina man into custody on sex abuse and incest charges.
Mark Alan Richards, who address according to arrest affidavits, is 1001 Aiken Road, North Augusta, South Carolina, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse-fondling, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Richards also is charged with two counts of incest, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. Read more.
Related reading
6. Trending stories
South Carolina man facing sex abuse charges in Clinton County
Actress Tanya Roberts still alive, spokesman says after husband said she died Sunday
Wish List: 'These boys are my world': grandsons need clothes, dresser to put them in
Greta Thunberg celebrates 18th birthday with snarky tweet
Illinois State Sen. Manar resigns to become senior advisor to Pritzker