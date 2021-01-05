Rick's Six: Fog this morning, Electoral College certification, and 9 more Q-C COVID-19 deaths

According to a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service, "Patchy dense fog will remain possible through the early morning hours as skies continue to clear from west to east. Visibility may be reduced down to a quarter mile in some locations. In addition some icy spots are possible on untreated roadways and bridges due to the fog and below freezing temperatures. Motorists should also be on the lookout for areas of suddenly reduced visibility that may change quickly over very short distances. When driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If the dense fog expands in coverage, a dense fog advisory may eventually be needed for portions of the area this morning."