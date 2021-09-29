Rick's Six: Former Eldridge cop charged with sex abuse, PV tables mask decision on buses, and owner of well-known Q-C restaurant dies

A good Wednesday to all. It's going to be a hot one today with cooler temps and a chance of rain later in the week. Here's the latest weather information from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny and hot today
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees.
There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
2. Former Harold's on the Rock co-owner, Ken Schloemer, dies at 84
Though he served in many roles, the one most widely recognized was as co-owner of Harold's on the Rock in Moline. Quad-City businessman, politician and cheerleader Ken Schloemer died Monday. He was 84.
Schloemer and his wife, Cheri, bought Harold's in 1976. Her father, Harold Williamson, opened the restaurant on the shores of Moline's Rock River in 1945.
The Schloemers ran the restaurant for 24 years — until chronic Rock River flooding forced them to apply for a federal buyout of Harold's and two family homes on the property. The restaurant closed in 2000, then was razed and turned over to the city for use as a boat launch and park. Read more
3. Pleasant Valley doesn't make students mask up on buses but the CDC, Iowa Department of Education says it's required
The Pleasant Valley Community School District’s board has tabled a decision on enforcing a federal masking requirement on school buses until its next meeting.
Brian Strusz, Pleasant Valley's superintendent, told the board Monday that the Iowa Department of Education told the district it needed to comply with the requirement, which it had not been doing. Read more.
4. Athletes and teams of the week
Here's a look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area. Read more.
5. Officer resigns from Eldridge Police day before arrest on sexual abuse charge
A former Eldridge Police officer has been arrested on third-degree sexual abuse charges.
Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24, who resigned Monday, was taken into custody Tuesday night by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Denoyer was booked into the Scott County Jail at 8:01 p.m.
His bond is set at $10,000, cash-only.
The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Eldridge Police Chief Joseph Sisler said Tuesday night that he was called to Denoyer’s residence in Davenport Monday night. Denoyer gave Sisler a verbal resignation. Denoyer then signed a letter of resignation Tuesday morning at the Eldridge Police Department.
Denoyer was with the Davenport Police Department beginning in January 2019 before moving over to Eldridge about a year ago.
Denoyer is expected to make a first appearance Wednesday morning in Scott County District Court.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is in charge of the investigation. Arrest affidavits were not available late Tuesday.
6. Selling land for $1? Rock Island sees it as a win-win
A small business owner has scored a piece of property from the city of Rock Island for $1.
City council members on Monday approved selling the empty lot on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 13th Street to Jacob Meisenbach, who intends to construct a small office building and storage facility to store his landscaping equipment.
Meisenbach works full time as a Rock Island firefighter. He has owned his landscaping and mowing business, Outdoor Specialists, LLC, for 11 years. Read more.
