Rick's Six: Freeze warning, Q-C businesses reopening, changing I-74 traffic patterns, and what's going up

Westbound, or Iowa bound, I-74 traffic exiting at 7th Avenue must turn right, while eastbound I-74 traffic must turn right.

Traffic on southbound 19th Street must turn right onto westbound 7th Avenue.

The detours are necessary to allow contractors to re-stripe and sign the roadway for the upcoming I-74 detour.

Beginning Saturday, eastbound Interstate 74 thru traffic will be detoured to Interstate 280.

Local traffic still can take the I-74 Bridge to Moline. However, drivers going to Avenue of the Cities or toward Galesburg will be required to take the 7th Avenue exit. Drivers will then take 19th Street to Avenue of the Cities to get back on eastbound I-74.

The local detour will allow two lanes of continuously flowing traffic through the intersection of 7th Avenue and 19th Street, which means eastbound I-74 traffic will not have to stop at the traffic signal.

The eastbound I-74 detour will allow contractors to continue reconstructing the interstate in Moline.

The River Drive ramp will remain open.

The eastbound and westbound I-74 detour routes will remain in place until the new westbound bridge is complete, which is anticipated to be by the end of 2020.