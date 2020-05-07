Rick's Six: Freeze watch, keystone in place, Government Bridge closure, morel season, and 22 Iowa counties can begin to reopen

A good Thursday to all. Sun will give way to clouds, overnight rain, then areas of frost Friday night and early Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A National Weather Service Freeze Watch will go into effect from midnight Friday until 8 a.m., Saturday.
Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are possible. The coldest temperatures are expected north of I-80. There is potential for localized areas to drop into the middle 20s north of U.S. 30.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if not protected or brought indoors.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
1. Increasing clouds today
Look for increasing clouds today with a high near 67 degrees. West wind between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight showers are likely between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday will be sunny and cool with a high near 51 degrees. North winds of around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night we will see areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly clear with a low around 30 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Final arch pieces raised, Iowa-bound opening again delayed
The final pieces of the arch for the new Iowa-bound I-74 bridge have been raised, but the opening of the span is again being delayed.
Two pre-connected segments that form the upper-most "keystone" of the arch were raised by crane Wednesday.
The westbound span is about a year behind schedule, and Iowa DOT Project Manager Danielle Alvarez said. The opening now is expected, "by the end of 2020." Read more.
3. Reynolds: 22 counties — including Scott and Muscatine counties — may begin to reopen Friday
Scott and Muscatine counties are among 22 Iowa counties that will start to reopen Friday after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds modified and relaxed the state's COVID-19 mitigation strategy for 22 counties.
Beginning Friday dentists may resume providing services, and campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas all may reopen.
Reynolds' newly updated order relaxes mitigation strategies in the 22 counties that remain under more strict orders because the virus is more widespread there.
In those 22 counties, beginning Friday, malls and retail stores may reopen provided they operate at no more than 50% of capacity, and fitness centers may reopen on an appointment basis only. Read more.
More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities
4. Man arrested for late night fire in Rock Island
A Moline man was in custody Wednesday, accused of committing arson Tuesday night.
Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of 4th Avenue for a report of an arson, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Roger D. Donner, 64, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. in the same block on suspicion of setting the fire.
He was being held in the Rock Island County Jail.
The police department said the property was a residence and that no one was home at the time. The property may be vacant.
A fire call report issued by the police department indicated firefighters were first called about 9:13 p.m.
5. Government Bridge closures begin today
The Government Bridge between Davenport and Arsenal Island will be closed beginning today for lock work, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The bridge will be closed to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday until Saturday, and again from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 14 until May 16.
East 53rd Street reconstruction update
Businesses are still accessible from westbound lane: During the current phase of the East 53rd Street reconstruction and widening project eastbound traffic must detour either from Brady Street to Eastern Avenue using Veterans Memorial Parkway or East Kimberly Road. One lane of westbound travel through the construction zone remains. Head-to-head traffic is not allowed in the work zone.
Drivers need to be patient and follow all detours. Businesses in this area will be accessible during construction.
“The detours are in place for everyone’s safety,” said Eric Longlett, Engineering Manager for Davenport Public Works. “When people drive into the construction zone, it creates a very dangerous situation for construction crews and themselves. We understand road construction is often inconvenient, but please be patient as we upgrade this significant artery of our city.”
6. May is the month for morel mushroom hunting
Morel Mushroom Season has begun in the region, and while the area is seeing slightly chillier temperatures this week, the morels are still expected to make an appearance.
“We’re in the morel season,” said Dave Bakke, a naturalist and park ranger at Muscatine County Conservation Board. “They like warm, wet weather.” This warm weather plus warmer soil temperatures causes rapid growth, however morels can still grow in colder weather, albeit a lot slower.
The morel season is expected to last its usual few weeks, and have already been spotted. Read more.
