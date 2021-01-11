Rick's Six: Freezing drizzle possible tonight, cigar collecting, and Doxsie's thoughts on the Hawkeyes

A good Monday to all. Another cloudy day is on tap for the Quad-Cities with possibly some freezing drizzle overnight. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Cloudy and breezy

Today will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight patchy freezing drizzle is possible between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 25 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD: A storm system may bring a wintry mix of precipitation Thursday, then brisk winds and snow showers Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. It is too early to determine more specific details or snowfall, the weather service reports.

