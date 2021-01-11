Rick's Six: Freezing drizzle possible tonight, cigar collecting, and Doxsie's thoughts on the Hawkeyes

A good Monday to all. Another cloudy day is on tap for the Quad-Cities with possibly some freezing drizzle overnight. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Cloudy and breezy
Today will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight patchy freezing drizzle is possible between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 25 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
LOOKING AHEAD: A storm system may bring a wintry mix of precipitation Thursday, then brisk winds and snow showers Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. It is too early to determine more specific details or snowfall, the weather service reports.
2. Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Minnesota
Read what Don Doxsie has to say about the Iowa Hawkeye basketball team after its 86-71 victory over Minnesota. Read more.
3. Davenport cigar book culminates lifetime of collecting
We remember when the Quad-Cities was the farm implement capitol of the world, and have read about Davenport being famous for washing machines and Muscatine synonymous with pearl buttons.
Lesser known is that cigar-making was once a major industry in Davenport.
From 1861 through 1960, Davenport saw about 240 cigar manufacturers come and go, some small and lasting only a year or two, some large, lasting more than 50 years.
The heyday was from 1900 through the mid-1920s. In 1902, for example, the city had 60 cigar factories. The very biggest employed about 350 people.
All this information comes from a new book titled "A History of Cigars — Davenport, Iowa" by Merle Vastine, of Davenport, and Tom Quinn, of Ottumwa, Iowa, both cigar memorabilia collectors and devoted students of local history. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Three charged after leading Davenport police on chase
A Davenport man awaiting trial on felony drug, gun, burglary and theft charges, is one of three people arrested Friday after leading Davenport police on a chase after which two guns were seized.
Javon D. Combs, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Combs also is charged with eluding, interference with official acts, reckless driving and driving under suspension. Read more.
