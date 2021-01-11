 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Freezing drizzle possible tonight, cigar collecting, and Doxsie's thoughts on the Hawkeyes
alert featured

Rick's Six: Freezing drizzle possible tonight, cigar collecting, and Doxsie's thoughts on the Hawkeyes

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Monday to all. Another cloudy day is on tap for the Quad-Cities with possibly some freezing drizzle overnight. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Cloudy and breezy

NWS:Summary

Today will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight patchy freezing drizzle is possible between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 25 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD: A storm system may bring a wintry mix of precipitation Thursday, then brisk winds and snow showers Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. It is too early to determine more specific details or snowfall, the weather service reports.

Related reading

• Frost dusts Quad-City landscapes

2. Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Minnesota

Minnesota Iowa Basketball

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives to the basket ahead of Minnesota center Liam Robbins during the second half of Sunday's Big Ten Conference basketball game in Iowa City. Garza scored 33 points in Iowa's 86-71 victory.

Read what Don Doxsie has to say about the Iowa Hawkeye basketball team after its 86-71 victory over Minnesota. Read more.

Related reading

• Coss: Wieskamp snaps out, goes over 1,000 career points

• Bohannon 'practically perfect' as Iowa avenges defeat

3. Davenport cigar book culminates lifetime of collecting

book

A new book by Merle Vastine, of Davenport, and Tom Quinn, of Ottumwa, Iowa.

We remember when the Quad-Cities was the farm implement capitol of the world, and have read about Davenport being famous for washing machines and Muscatine synonymous with pearl buttons.

Lesser known is that cigar-making was once a major industry in Davenport. 

From 1861 through 1960, Davenport saw about 240 cigar manufacturers come and go, some small and lasting only a year or two, some large, lasting more than 50 years.

The heyday was from 1900 through the mid-1920s. In 1902, for example, the city had 60 cigar factories. The very biggest employed about 350 people.

All this information comes from a new book titled "A History of Cigars — Davenport, Iowa" by Merle Vastine, of Davenport, and Tom Quinn, of Ottumwa, Iowa, both cigar memorabilia collectors and devoted students of local history. Read more. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Illinois COVID-19 rolling positivity rate falls below 8 percent

• Scott County sees another COVID-19 death

• Iowa Mourns: With 250 toy tractors and 3,000 marbles, Marvin Clark was a collector extraordinaire

• Illinois over 1 million positive cases, will vaccinate 65-older in next phase

• Quad-Cities sees 122 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday

• Statewide rolling COVID-19 positivity rate hits one month below 10%

5. Three charged after leading Davenport police on chase

Javon Combs

Javon Combs

A Davenport man awaiting trial on felony drug, gun, burglary and theft charges, is one of three people arrested Friday after leading Davenport police on a chase after which two guns were seized.

Javon D. Combs, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Combs also is charged with eluding, interference with official acts, reckless driving and driving under suspension. Read more.

Related reading

• Davenport police seeks public help in locating man wanted on sex abuse charge

• Iowa man arrested, charged with taking part in Capitol riot

Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top video

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Orchestra practice at Bettendorf High School

+8 
+8 
010921-qc-nws-symphony-01.JPG
+8 
+8 
010921-qc-nws-symphony-02.JPG
+8 
+8 
010921-qc-nws-symphony-03.JPG
+8 
+8 
010921-qc-nws-symphony-04.JPG
+8 
+8 
010921-qc-nws-symphony-05.JPG

Photos: Motorcycle Ice Riding

+7 
+7 
011121-qc-nws-weather-01.JPG
+7 
+7 
011121-qc-nws-weather-02.JPG
+7 
+7 
011121-qc-nws-weather-03.JPG
+7 
+7 
011121-qc-nws-weather-04.JPG
+7 
+7 
011121-qc-nws-weather-05.JPG

Photos: Davenport West at Assumption boys basketball

+28 
+28 
010921-qc-spt-west-assum-bkb-01.JPG
+28 
+28 
010921-qc-spt-west-assum-bkb-02.JPG
+28 
+28 
010921-qc-spt-west-assum-bkb-03.JPG
+28 
+28 
010921-qc-spt-west-assum-bkb-04.JPG
+28 
+28 
010921-qc-spt-west-assum-bkb-05.JPG

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News