Rick's Six: Frosty start, bridge inspections coming to Arsenal, woman charged after man hit by vehicle, and Hart, Miller-Meeks spar over health care

At 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Moline police located a 47-year-old man lying in the roadway with numerous injuries. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none considered life-threatening.

The investigation determined that the man was walking eastbound in the roadway of John Deere Road when he was struck from behind by a white four-door vehicle.

The driver, Vesey, stopped her vehicle and got out but was unable to locate what she had struck. She then left.

When Vesey heard Wednesday that a man was struck on John Deere Road she contacted Moline Police and said she had struck the man.

Leach said there had been two serious accidents involving people walking on John Deere Road in recent months.

John Deere Road is a state highway, and walking along the highway is prohibited except for designated crosswalks at major intersections, he said.

Also, the driver of a vehicle which is in any manner involved in an accident is required by law to contact the local police department as soon as possible, Leach said.