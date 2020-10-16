Rick's Six: Frosty start, bridge inspections coming to Arsenal, woman charged after man hit by vehicle, and Hart, Miller-Meeks spar over health care

A good Friday to all. Tis a bit frosty this morning. In fact, a National Weather Service freeze warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. That means several hours of sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s in the Q-C region. These frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Now onto the weekend forecast
1. A chilly weekend
Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 57 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees.
Saturday will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 40 degree. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Sunday brings a 40% chance of showers with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
2. Inspections lead to closures, partial closures of Arsenal-area bridges
A bridge inspection team will be inspecting Arsenal Island bridges from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25. The bridges being inspected are the Moline Bridge, Rock Island Viaduct, Government Bridge, and the American Discovery Trail Pedestrian Bridge.
The inspections will cause single lane closures with flaggers directing vehicular traffic. The schedule is as follows:
The Government Bridge: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 21-23.
The Rock Island Viaduct: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Moline Bridge: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25.
The Government Bridge will be closed completely on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 6 a.m. to noon. There will be no pedestrian, bicycle, road, or rail traffic during this period. The swing span will be over the navigation wall to allow inspection of the underside of the road deck; river navigation will not be impacted.
3. Man hit while walking along John Deere Road, woman charged with leaving scene
A 62-year-old Rock Island woman has been charged after Moline police said she left the scene of an injury accident after striking a man with her car late Tuesday.
Moline Police Detective Jon Leach said in a news release Thursday that Betty Vesey turned herself into Moline Police on Wednesday after she learned that she actually had hit someone while driving along John Deere Road.
She is charged with failure to report a traffic accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
At 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Moline police located a 47-year-old man lying in the roadway with numerous injuries. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none considered life-threatening.
The investigation determined that the man was walking eastbound in the roadway of John Deere Road when he was struck from behind by a white four-door vehicle.
The driver, Vesey, stopped her vehicle and got out but was unable to locate what she had struck. She then left.
When Vesey heard Wednesday that a man was struck on John Deere Road she contacted Moline Police and said she had struck the man.
Leach said there had been two serious accidents involving people walking on John Deere Road in recent months.
John Deere Road is a state highway, and walking along the highway is prohibited except for designated crosswalks at major intersections, he said.
Also, the driver of a vehicle which is in any manner involved in an accident is required by law to contact the local police department as soon as possible, Leach said.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Here's where to go leaf hunting this weekend
Need a socially-distanced getaway? We're just past peak for fall foliage in the Quad-Cities, but for the cost of a tank of gas, you can still enjoy eye-popping leaf peeping in nearby Illinois and Iowa. Where to go? Read more.
6. Iowa's 2nd Congressional District candidates continue to spar
Candidates running for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District found some common ground but continued to spar over health care.
Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks met Thursday in Davenport for a debate hosted by the Quad-City Times and KWQC-TV6.
They are running to replace Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is not seeking reelection.
The district covers Scott, Muscatine and Louisa counties, and most of the southeastern part of the state. It is one of 30 House districts President Donald J. Trump won in 2016 that is represented by a Democrat in 2020.
Both said they were committed to working across party lines and bringing people together to deliver for Iowans. Read more.
