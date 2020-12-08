 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Gable awarded Medal of Freedom, Iowa releases vaccine plans, and Bustos' pot vote angers some
alert featured

Rick's Six: Gable awarded Medal of Freedom, Iowa releases vaccine plans, and Bustos' pot vote angers some

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at a slight warm up on Wednesday and Thursday with the possibility of a winter storm, complete with snow, later Friday and early Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1.  Another cloudy day

NWS: Summary

Today will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. 

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.

2.  Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

Trump honors legendary Iowa wrestler Gable at White House

President Donald Trump awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.

His answer was emphatic.

Monday morning in a ceremony attended by his wife, Kathy, daughters, Jenni, Molly, Annie and Mackenzie, sons-in-laws and 13 grandchildren, Waterloo native Dan Gable received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

The medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor and is awarded to people who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to its culture or to other significant endeavors.

In an exchange about wrestling prowess, both Gable and Trump laughed at their verbal back and forth.

“Now, I’m larger than you a little bit,” Trump said. “Do you think I could take you in wrestling now? Would I have a big advantage?”

“You would have no chance,” Gable quickly responded. Read more.

3. Memories of integrated Moline neighborhood in the '60s

110520-qc-nws-ann-004

Ann Showalter, of Rock Island, has fond memories of growing up in an integrated neighborhood of Moline in the 1960s. Here she holds photos of her parents, Bill and Louise Fusselman, who built a house on the corner of 14th Street and 29th Avenue where they raised three children and lived for the rest of their lives.

As she read the Quad-City Times series on Black in the Quad-Cities, Ann Showalter thought back to growing up in Moline in the relatively integrated neighborhood in which she lived in the 1960s, the area around Garfield Elementary School.

She thought about her family’s neighbors, Albert and Mercedes Abel, and the Rev. R.A. Allen pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of the Quad-Cities Black leaders.

Showalter, 75, now of Rock Island, was moved to write her own memories to share with her daughters. She shared those memories with the Times. Read more.

Watch now: Black in the Q-C: In Their Own Words

Watch now: Henry Hall in his own words
Watch now: Henry Hall in his own words
Watch now: Ragan Ross in her own words
Watch now: Ragan Ross in her own words
Watch now: David Robinson in his own words
Watch now: David Robinson in his own words
Watch now: Victoria Carey in her own words
Watch now: Victoria Carey in her own words
Watch now: Rev. Grimes in his own words
Watch now: Rev. Grimes in his own words

Related reading

• 2 more Black people from Quad-City history you should know

4. Emergency personnel, food plant workers, educators in state’s second phase for vaccine distribution

Feds passed up chance to lock in more Pfizer vaccine doses

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's.

Emergency and law enforcement personnel, food packing workers, teachers and school staff, and child care workers are among those who would be next in line to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa after health care workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities are given the first batch, according to the state’s plan.

Iowans who live in assisted living facilities and adults with medical conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19 also are in the second batch of Iowans who will be eligible for the vaccine, according to the 70-page planning document.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Kelly Garcia, who directs the state agencies on health care and public health, announced last week that Iowa expects to receive 172,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in December from Pfizer and Moderna, with the first batches tentatively expected next week. Read more.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• State changes method of recording COVID-related deaths

• Pritzker says state ‘long way’ from exiting COVID-19 ‘danger zone’

• House civil judiciary committee opens inquiry into LaSalle Veterans’ Home deaths

• COVID-19 claims another 10 lives in the Quad-City area

• START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: When vaccine is available, choose selflessness

• Iowa virus death toll remains high with 35 more added

• Health chief: Virus vaccine plan 'constantly in progress'

5. Hawkeyes entertain North Carolina

Western Illinois Iowa Basketball

Iowa center Luka Garza fights for a rebound with Western Illinois forward Will Carius, right, during the second half of Thursday's game in Iowa City. Carius, a Pleasant Valley graduate, scored 10 points in his first Division I game.

Here's a look at tonight's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Carolina. Read more.

Related reading

• Hawkeyes set to begin the real season Tuesday

• Williams said Hawkeyes are huge test, even without fans

6. Bustos' vote against legalizing marijuana has confused, angered some local constituents

House Dem campaign chair won't seek post anew after losses

FILE - In this April 23, 2020 file image from video, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. 

The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation Friday that would legalize recreational cannabis nationally and expunge the criminal records of federal cannabis convictions.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, was one of only six Democrats who voted against the bill, which passed 228 to 164. It will advance to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is expected to fail.

Considering Bustos represents a state that voted to legalize recreational cannabis last year and went into effect Jan. 1, her opposing vote has confused and angered some of her local constituents, including Rock Island 5th Ward Alderman Dylan Parker. Read more.

Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo gallery

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News