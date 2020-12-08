Rick's Six: Gable awarded Medal of Freedom, Iowa releases vaccine plans, and Bustos' pot vote angers some

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at a slight warm up on Wednesday and Thursday with the possibility of a winter storm, complete with snow, later Friday and early Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Another cloudy day
Today will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
2. Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom
His answer was emphatic.
Monday morning in a ceremony attended by his wife, Kathy, daughters, Jenni, Molly, Annie and Mackenzie, sons-in-laws and 13 grandchildren, Waterloo native Dan Gable received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
The medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor and is awarded to people who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to its culture or to other significant endeavors.
In an exchange about wrestling prowess, both Gable and Trump laughed at their verbal back and forth.
“Now, I’m larger than you a little bit,” Trump said. “Do you think I could take you in wrestling now? Would I have a big advantage?”
“You would have no chance,” Gable quickly responded. Read more.
3. Memories of integrated Moline neighborhood in the '60s
As she read the Quad-City Times series on Black in the Quad-Cities, Ann Showalter thought back to growing up in Moline in the relatively integrated neighborhood in which she lived in the 1960s, the area around Garfield Elementary School.
She thought about her family’s neighbors, Albert and Mercedes Abel, and the Rev. R.A. Allen pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of the Quad-Cities Black leaders.
Showalter, 75, now of Rock Island, was moved to write her own memories to share with her daughters. She shared those memories with the Times. Read more.
Related reading
4. Emergency personnel, food plant workers, educators in state’s second phase for vaccine distribution
Emergency and law enforcement personnel, food packing workers, teachers and school staff, and child care workers are among those who would be next in line to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa after health care workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities are given the first batch, according to the state’s plan.
Iowans who live in assisted living facilities and adults with medical conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19 also are in the second batch of Iowans who will be eligible for the vaccine, according to the 70-page planning document.
Support Local Journalism
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Kelly Garcia, who directs the state agencies on health care and public health, announced last week that Iowa expects to receive 172,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in December from Pfizer and Moderna, with the first batches tentatively expected next week. Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Hawkeyes entertain North Carolina
Here's a look at tonight's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Carolina. Read more.
Related reading
6. Bustos' vote against legalizing marijuana has confused, angered some local constituents
The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation Friday that would legalize recreational cannabis nationally and expunge the criminal records of federal cannabis convictions.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, was one of only six Democrats who voted against the bill, which passed 228 to 164. It will advance to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is expected to fail.
Considering Bustos represents a state that voted to legalize recreational cannabis last year and went into effect Jan. 1, her opposing vote has confused and angered some of her local constituents, including Rock Island 5th Ward Alderman Dylan Parker. Read more.
Trending stories
US House may decide winner in Iowa's 2nd district. What's next and how we got here
Bustos' vote against legalizing marijuana has confused, angered some local constituents
Nine men arrested in federal investigation for attempting to entice children for sex
State changes method of recording COVID-related deaths
COVID-19 claims another 10 lives in the Quad-City area