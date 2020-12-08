Rick's Six: Gable awarded Medal of Freedom, Iowa releases vaccine plans, and Bustos' pot vote angers some

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at a slight warm up on Wednesday and Thursday with the possibility of a winter storm, complete with snow, later Friday and early Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Another cloudy day

Today will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.

2. Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

His answer was emphatic.

Monday morning in a ceremony attended by his wife, Kathy, daughters, Jenni, Molly, Annie and Mackenzie, sons-in-laws and 13 grandchildren, Waterloo native Dan Gable received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

The medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor and is awarded to people who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to its culture or to other significant endeavors.