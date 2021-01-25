Rick's Six: Get the shovels ready — Winter storm warning issued and snow emergencies declared for the Quad-Cities

A powerful winter storm system is heading our way. Depending on which report you listen to the Quad-City region could get as much as a foot of snow over the next 24-30 hours.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at noon today and will remain in effect until Tuesday noon.

According to the NWS, "a powerful storm system will bring heavy snow, strong and gusty winds, mixed freezing rain and snow, and blowing and drifting snow to the region through Tuesday morning. Snow and some freezing rain will develop this morning in far southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. Snow will slowly spread north through the day, reaching Interstate 80 and the Cedar Rapids to Quad-Cities metro areas between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. this afternoon. Farther north, after a mainly dry afternoon, snow will arrive toward the evening commute along U.S. 20 in Iowa and Illinois.

"At this time, much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois is at risk for seeing 6 to locally 12 inches of heavy wet snow, with blowing and drifting snow tonight. Heaviest snowfall can be expected within a band roughly along I-80 in Iowa and I-88 in Illinois. For locations in the far south, a mix of snow and freezing rain will limit snow amounts to the 2 to 5 inch range."