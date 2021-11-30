Rick's Six: Government Bridge closures, Eldridge man faces murder charge, and take a walk on new I-74 bridge

A good Tuesday to all. Sunny and mild temps will cover the Quad-City region today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the lower 50s
Today will be sunny with a high near 51 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of rain after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 34 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Wednesday there's a 20% chance of rain before noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 45 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Closure on River Drive in Moline and Government Bridge
• River Drive in Moline is closed between 34th and 55th streets to through traffic.
The contractor working on site, Centennial Contractors, expects completing this patching project by Friday, weather permitting.
• The Government Bridge connecting Davenport to Arsenal Island will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., today and Wednesday. The closure is necessary to make repairs to a damaged traffic gate.
3. Eldridge man charged with murder in shooting death of wife
An Eldridge man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of his wife on June 10, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Shane Robert Bostrom, 35, was arrested on drug charges after his wife, Jessica Bostrom, 28, was found dead. Bostrom is currently being held in the Scott County jail on a $25,000 bond for the drug charges. He has a hearing on the drug charges scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 20.
Police responded to the Bostrom's residence on the 300 block of West Davenport St. after a report of a shooting. Officers found Jessica dead in the house. Read more.
4. Here's your chance to walk on the new I-74 bridge
Though the forecast looks good, especially for December, the wind is likely to whip atop the new Interstate-74 bridge for Wednesday's public celebration.
The weather and the walk to the arch on the new Illinois-bound span are among the preparations being urged by those hosting this week's event: Wear warm clothes and be prepared to walk about a mile, round trip.
The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation are inviting Quad-Citians to join them in downtown Moline for the first and only walk onto the new span. Free parking will be available at the Taxslayer Center, and MetroLink will provide free shuttle service to the bridge ramp at Moline's River Drive, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Welcome remarks will be delivered at 1:30 p.m., and walking tours of the bridge are from 1 to 4 p.m. No public access will be granted from Bettendorf. Read more.
5. Moline seeking public input on increasing number of gaming establishments and machines
Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and city council members want to hear from residents on whether changes should be made to the city's gaming regulations.
Under consideration is whether to allow more businesses to offer slots and other gaming machines as well as increasing the number of gaming stations allowed in those businesses.
Currently, the number of establishments allowed to have gaming machines is capped at 30 with no more than five gaming stations per non-casino business, although state law allows up to six.
Council members are seeking public input on whether the number of businesses and gaming machines should be increased. Read more.
